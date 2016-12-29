Rob Kardashian Leaves Hospital After Diabetes Scare: Insiders Call Him A “Walking Heart Attack”

Rob Kardashian has left the hospital after an overnight stay following a diabetes scare. Insiders are calling the reality star a “walking heart attack.”

Rob Kardashian has checked out of the hospital Thursday after spending the night at the California medical center to treat diabetes complications, E! News reported.

A source close to the famous family said that Rob Kardashian was stabilized and that his condition was not life-threatening.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Kris Jenner and Rob’s fiancee Blac Chyna rushed to the hospital to be by Rob’s side.

Kris Jenner left the hospital earlier on Thursday. Details about Rob Kardashian’s diabetes complications or the treatment he received in the hospital were not revealed.

Rob Kardashian was hospitalized and diagnosed with diabetes last year around this time in December.

However, on his reality series Rob & Chyna, Rob revealed that he was “completely free” of the disease according to his nutritionist.

Neither type 1 diabetes, nor type 2 diabetes can be cured but its symptoms can be managed with insulin, diet, and exercise.

Prior to his hospitalization this week, Rob Kardashian told his fans on Instagram that he was “seeking help” to deal with his “flaws/issues” after he and his fiancee had a majorly public fight.

Rob then apologized to Blac Chyna calling her a “great mother” and said that he was going to “get better” for his daughter Dream’s sake.

According to reports, Rob opted to check himself into the hospital on Wednesday night after not feeling well. He and Blac Chyna have been living separately, which explains why she showed up to the hospital so much later than he did.

A source told People that Rob recognized that his diabetes symptoms were serious and knew he had to go to the emergency room.

“[Rob] recognized that his symptoms were diabetes-related.”

The insider added that he “hasn’t been taking care of himself,” and that’s why he’s now sick again.

“Rob has made some changes to his lifestyle, but all the latest drama with Chyna has made him depressed. And he has been on a terrible diet.”

Rob Kardashian has been out of the public eye since their fight and he was noticeably absent from Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas party.

Rob Kardashian did visit with his family on Christmas day to open presents with them. However, Blac Chyna was obviously left out of the family Christmas stockings, as tensions continue to run high between her and the Kardashian family.

According to Radar Online, sources close to the Kardashians say that Rob has hit “rock bottom” in terms of his health.

Kardashian, 29, is apparently still not taking his health seriously despite his struggles with the condition in the past.

“He has truly hit bottom and what’s so sad is that he doesn’t seem to care about the fact he’s a walking heart attack.”

Rob’s relationship issues with his fiancee and struggles with becoming a new father, it seems that the reality star is losing control of his health.

“Between the booze, the junk food and stress of his finances and show commitments, he’s literally eating himself to death and Chyna’s given up trying to help him.”

Kris Jenner was at Rob’s side during his stay at the hospital, but sources say that the mother and manager is very concerned about her son.

“His mom and the rest of the family are starting to fear the worst and the common view is that this is Rob’s issue and his alone. He knows what needs to be done, and only he can turn it around if he wants to live.”

However, Radar Online had previously reported that Rob and his baby mama have been busy putting on a dramatic show for everyone and that their fight was completely overexaggerated.

The couple was apparently caught filming their spinoff series Rob & Chyna just a day after they allegedly “split” via social media.

