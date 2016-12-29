Seohyun Cast For ‘Ruby Ruby Love’: K-Pop Idol Of Girls’ Generation Cast As Leading Lady For OnStyle’s Web Drama

So Nyeo Shi Dae (SNSD), better known as Girls’ Generation, had a very inactive year as a girl group. With the exception of Girls’ Generation’s Phantasia, label-wide shows, and their celebration song for their ninth anniversary of their debut titled “Sailing,” they did little else as a group.

The story is different if we were to talk about solo or individual endeavors and careers. Taeyeon continues to gain prominence in her music career with seven songs this year including “Rain,” “Why,” and “11:11.” Tiffany also pursued a music career with her debut mini-album, I Just Wanna Dance. She even jumped at the chance to be a part of a K-variety show, Unnies’ Slam Dunk. Hyoyeon just started her solo career with “Mystery” and is also part of cross-promotional K-pop group Triple T. Yuri, Yoona, and Sooyoung continued with acting with Yuri being cast in Neighborhood Hero and Gogh, The Starry Night, Yoona being cast in C-drama God of War, Zhao Yun and The K2, and Sooyoung being cast in 38 Task Force. As for Sunny, she is still doing her thing on radio and photo shoots.

With seven of eight Girls’ Generation members covered, we are left with Seohyun. The maknae of the most popular K-pop girl group in Hallyu history is pursuing a solo career similar to Tiffany in which she will both sing and act. Initial articles reported Seohyun would be the next Girls’ Generation member to start her solo music career after Tiffany. As of now, those plans have not come to fruition. She, however, has acted in a supporting role in the internationally popular Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo as Woo Hee.

Now, the latest news pertaining to Seohyun is that she has been cast as the lead in an upcoming drama by OnStyle. The upcoming web drama she will be in is titled Ruby Ruby Love.

Ruby Ruby Love is described as a fantasy romance story that follows Lee Ruby (Seohyun), a young woman who suffers from sociophobia but comes across a magic ring that helps her become a successful jewelry designer, as reported by Soompi. Model-turned-actor Lee Cheol Woo will be playing her one and only friend, Won Suk. Because of Ruby’s phobia, he feels bad she cannot showcase her talents. As a result, he does his best to help Ruby out, which results in their relationship bordering precariously between love and friendship. Lee Yi Kyung (Descendants of the Sun, Mirror of the Witch) will play Na Ji Suk, the CEO of a jewelry company who has had a crush on Ruby for a year. This, of course, sets up the conflict between Won Suk and Ji Suk. Other cast members include Hwang Seok Jeong (Goblin, She Was Pretty) and fellow Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo cast member Z.Hera.

Multiple broadcasting representatives for OnStyle gave notice about Ruby Ruby Love, as reported by AllKpop. They provided the following official statement on the web drama, which includes when the series will air and how K-drama fans, especially those who are either Sones (official fan club of Girls’ Generation) or SeoMates (official fan club of Seohyun), can watch it.

“The drama will be a lovely, fairytale-like story that is bright and fun. Ruby Ruby Love will be a five-episode series with the first two episodes set to be released on Naver on January 18. The remaining three episodes will be released one by one on January 19, 25, and 26.”

Unfortunately for K-drama fans who live in the Americas, the Naver app is not available in any other language except in Korean written in Hangul. As a result, it may be a bit difficult to navigate just to watch Ruby Ruby Love. Fortunately, video-on-demand (VOD) streaming sites like DramaFever, Viki, or OnDemandKorea might get airing rights for the web drama. This is especially true for DramaFever, which is known for streaming many web dramas.

[Featured Image by SM Entertainment]