‘Flip Or Flop’ Lawsuit Revealed: Tarek And Christina El Moussa Involved In Legal Drama

Flip or Flop stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa were reportedly caught in the midst of a lawsuit before splitting earlier this year after seven years of marriage and two kids.

According to a new report, the Flip or Flop couple and their business partner, Pete de Best, entered into a lawsuit years ago after allegedly flopping on what was supposed to be a money-making venture.

On December 29, Radar Online revealed that de Best sued a cabinetmaker on behalf of Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s company, Next Level Property Investments LLC, in 2013. According to the television stars, they wired $7,000 to Dean R. Schaeffer as a deposit for cabinets for a home they had purchased, but “the cabinets were never delivered to the home [they] hired him for.”

In their lawsuit, the Flip or Flop stars were suing Schaeffer for $5,000. However, after a form in their legal filing was filled out incorrectly, their trial was postponed. Then, as Radar Online continued, neither party showed up to court on their hearing date and ultimately, their case was dismissed.

In other news regarding the Flip or Flop couple, a People Magazine report has revealed that Tarek and Christina were at odds for years leading up to their split due to an ongoing remodel of their home in Yorba Linda, California.

“We had a lot of problems,” Tarek said of the process in August, months after he and Christina parted ways.

“We actually kind of remodeled our home twice. The first remodel was about 25 percent in, and it was a totally different look — it was more of a rustic look. As it started I was like, ‘You know what, I just love gray, black and white, and I really want to move forward with that look.’ So we just ended up clearing everything out and starting fresh,” Christina further explained.

Following their renovation dispute, the Flip or Flop couple began living together in a tiny hotel for three months and later moved in with her parents before ultimately returning to their construction zone home.

“It’s been a stressful couple of years,” Tarek added at the time.

The Flip or Flop stars confirmed they were no longer together earlier this month after a May dispute between them began to make headlines. At the time, they told People Magazine in a statement that they had faced challenges in their marriage. They also labeled their May dispute as an unfortunate misunderstanding.

Tarek and Christina El Moussa got married in 2009 and share two children together, 6-year-old Taylor Reese and 1-year-old Brayden James.

“During the process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be,” their statement continued. “We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together.”

As for the future of their HGTV series, Flip or Flop, there have been mixed reports. Following the announcement of their breakup, the network released a statement.

“We admire and appreciate Tarek and Christina’s great work on Flip or Flop,” the statement read, via Perez Hilton. “When it comes to matters related to their own family, we respect their privacy and honor any decision that works best for them and their children. HGTV is currently airing episodes of Flip or Flop and the series will continue production as scheduled.”

Shortly after the statement was released, E! News claimed Flip or Flop would end in 2017 after Tarek and Christina El Moussa fulfill the requirements of their current contracts.

