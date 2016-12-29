Thomas Gibson Before Criminal Minds: #NoHotchNoWatch Honors 30 Years of Movies, TV And More

Thomas Gibson fans at the hashtag #NoHotchNoWatch Criminal Minds boycott are ringing in the New Year with a four-day celebration, from December 28 till the New Year’s beginnings on January 1. The twitter party will be rocking at #CheersThomasGibson2017 and everyone is invited.

#NoHotchNoWatch is celebrating not only New Year’s Eve but also the long and successful career of their hero Thomas Gibson, including his work before Criminal Minds. #NoHotchNoWatch is sharing photos and videos of the Criminal Minds heartthrob and discussing his accomplishments.

Don’t Forget:

Tonight starts The #NoHotchNoWatch New Year’s Celebration! Join us at 9 pm to say #CheersThomasGibson2017 pic.twitter.com/eb1KNacUuU — Phoenix Rising (@bnbreilly) December 28, 2016

Before Criminal Minds transformed Thomas Gibson into Aaron Hotchner, The #NoHotchNoWatch favorite was already a veteran actor with well nearly two decades of experience in TV and Movies. Even before that, Little Thomas made his stage debut at age 10 in children’s theater and quickly moved on to join the Footlight Players at the Dock Street Theater according to IMDb.

Thomas Gibson, a Charleston, South Carolina native, first attended College of Charleston but earned a scholarship to Julliard where he received a bachelor of Fine Arts in 1985. The Criminal Minds heartthrob wasted no time launching his career in TV and movies.

#NoHotchNoWatch is celebrating that part of Thomas Gibson’s career as well as his 12 years of passionate acting and directing on Criminal Minds. Thomas was always passionate about his work, and an absolute perfectionist as a performer.

Nearly two decades before Criminal Minds, Thomas Gibson made his television debut on a TV series called Leg Work in 1987. The future Criminal Minds star, destined to become #NoHotchNoWatch’s beloved Aaron Hotchner, was almost immediately swooped up by the soap opera industry. Gibson was chosen by Guiding Light to play Peter Latham also in 1987.

Thomas Gibson was cast as Derek Mason on As The World Turns from 1988 -1990. The #NoHotchNoWatch heartthrob was also Sam Fowler on Another World in 1990 according to IMDb.

The Future Criminal Minds star also made two TV mini-series during his soap years. Gibson played William Sprague in Lincoln and Peter Fitzwilliam in The Kennedy’s of Massachusetts.

#NoHotchNoWatch is celebrating all of Thomas Gibson’s work, including his mini-series work. Thomas had roles in numerous TV miniseries.

Who’s ready to celebrate TG’s career w/#NoHotchNoWatch & #CheersThomasGibson2017? Let’s bring in the New Year by posting our fave TG pics! pic.twitter.com/OCXKUdRktu — Zoey (@Zoey_1976) December 28, 2016

Too long since we saw this man’s face onscreen. Let’s all shout out for a big comeback in 2017. #CheersThomasGibson2017 pic.twitter.com/nNRb6El84f — HotchLover (@Hotch_lover) December 29, 2016

To Thomas Gibson and his entire Family… May 2017 find you all Healthy, Happy and together! #CheersThomasGibson2017 — Phoenix Rising (@bnbreilly) December 29, 2016

We know Thomas will prosper in 2017. The most talented actor, true gentleman, fantastic dad, and kind soul. #CheersThomasGibson2017 — ☀️Debby Brown ☀️ (@DebbyBrown17) December 29, 2016

Here’s to a new year and a new start for our favorite TG.#CheersThomasGibson2017#NoHotchNoWatch pic.twitter.com/kHhnUvSzWE — HotchLover (@Hotch_lover) December 29, 2016

Thomas Gibson later portrayed a character named Beauchamp Day on the 1993 miniseries Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City, as well as the sequel miniseries Armistead Maupin’s More Tales of the City in 1998. The #NoHotchNoWatch favorite also portrayed James Maclaren in another 1998 mini-series, A Will of Their Own. He also portrayed Nicolas Orton in The Monkey King in 2001.

The #NoHotchNoWatch celebration of Thomas Gibson at #CheersThomasGibson2017 would not be complete without mentioning Gibson’s lengthy movie career which he managed to find time for, even when he was involved in TV series roles including Dharma and Greg, Chicago Hope and Criminal Minds.

Thomas Gibson established an amazing movie career, starting in 1992, co-starring with Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise in Far and Away. It was a spectacular film debut for the young actor who took on the role of Stephen Chase. Gibson took on a challenging role as the dangerously villainous rival of Tom Cruise’s character Joseph Donnelly.

Before Criminal Minds, Thomas Gibson was a very prolific movie and TV actor. Gibson’s early movies include Far and Away, Men of War, Sleep with Me, Secrets, Night Visitors, The Inheritance, Next Step, and The Devil’s Child, all before 1998.

Thomas Gibson also portrayed Dr. Daniel Nyland in Chicago Hope from 1994 -1998. From their Gibson’s movie career took off again, with Thomas portraying Carl in the critically acclaimed box office hit, Eyes Wide Shut.

In 2000 alone Criminal Minds star Thomas Gibson made three movies. Stardom, The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas and Psycho Beach Party. Psycho Beach Party was a fun and campy spoof of the whole 1960s beach party genre. Psycho Beach Party is still a cult classic and readers can check it out in the video above. It features a much younger, and almost perpetually shirtless Thomas Gibson.

#NoHotchNoWatch frequently cites the work ethic that Thomas displayed on Criminal Minds. That kind of passionate determination has always been with him. Just as faithfully devoted to Dharma and Greg as he was Criminal Minds, the veteran actor made 119 episodes of Dharma and Greg from 1997 – 2002. Though Gibson had the leading man role of Greg Montgomery, he also managed to continue his movie career.

Thomas Gibson went on to make Jack The Dog, Manhood, Brush With Fate, Evil Never Dies, Category 6: Day of Destruction, Come Away Home, Berkeley, In From the Night, I’ll Believe You, Son of Batman, and Hot In Cleveland.

Most of the Criminal Minds cast were involved in the making of Axis, which will be released in 2017. Thomas acted as the voice of a disembodied character named Thomas in this fun project where he worked with his previous Criminal Minds co-stars.

RELATED REPORTS FROM INQUISITR

Thomas Gibson Fans Throw A New Year’s Eve Party On Twitter As The #NoHotchNoWatch ‘Criminal Minds’ Boycott Continues

Thomas Gibson Fans’ #NoHotchNoWatch Boycott Of ‘Criminal Minds’: Nine Reasons Why The Protest Continues

The Thomas Gibson ‘Army Is Standing Firm’ And So Apparently is CBS: The ‘Criminal Minds’ #NoHotchNoWatch Boycott

Thomas Gibson Fans Continue To Boycott ‘Criminal Minds’ At #NoHotchNoWatch At 9 P.M. Wednesdays

Thomas Gibson Fans’ Twitter Protest Of ‘Criminal Minds’ Is Worldwide: #NoHotchNoWatch Is #StillMissingHotch On Wednesday

Who Fired Thomas Gibson From ‘Criminal Minds’? The #NoHotchNoWatch Boycott Continues

#NoHotchNoWatch has a network of many Criminal Minds boycott sites. The #NoHotchNoWatch organization is protesting the firing of Thomas Gibson from Criminal Minds, as well as encouraging the public to appreciate, encourage and support of the veteran actor.

Thomas Gibson’s work ethic and self-discipline are apparent in the prolific nature of his work including Criminal Minds, as #NoHotchNoWatch is quick to point out. Thomas has exceptional versatility as well, switching genre from comedy to drama and horror quite easily.

Criminal Minds and Thomas Gibson fans at #NoHotchNoWatch might enjoy checking out some of Gibson’s old movies, so there are two above, and much more available on Netflix and DVD.

[Featured Image by Hulton Archive/Getty Images]