‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Couple Carly Waddell, Evan Bass Celebrate Birthday, First Christmas Together: Is There A Wedding Update?

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass met, fell in love and got engaged on the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise season 3. Their seemingly perfect fit had a rough start as Waddell fought the feelings she was having for Bass, at one point even saying kissing him had made her sick. Carly overcame her nausea and fans are sure glad she did. Carly and Evan are still happily engaged and enjoying their life together in Nashville.

Waddell’s engagement to Bass was announced to the world in early September. Like any new relationship Carly and Evan are experiencing many firsts together, including birthdays and holidays. December brought two of these firsts. Not only did Carly and Evan get to share their first Christmas together, but they also got to celebrate Evan’s 34th birthday on warm beaches in the Bahamas with Jade and Tanner Tolbert. Carly took to Twitter to share her excitement about the birthday trip to celebrate Evan and also Jade, who turned 30.

Celebrating a couple birthdays here in the Bahamas this weekend… @atlantisresort @thecoveatlantis A photo posted by Tanner Tolbert (@tanner.tolbert) on Dec 17, 2016 at 4:47pm PST

Carly and Evan celebrated at Atlantis Resort on December 17 where Waddell posted an Instagram photo of the two near a bright Christmas tree. Carly said, “Happy Birthday to @theebass at Atlantis!Love you SO MUCH and had such a great day at @thecoveatlantis celebrating your birth! Haha I’m so glad u were born????#atlantiscelebrations.” Carly’s face is glowing as the love she has for Evan is obvious to all.

Before leaving for their Bahama vacation, Carly did throw Evan a birthday party. The photo she shared on Instagram in mid-December showed herself with Evan and he is holding up a red chili pepper necklace. Fans will remember their date in Mexico where they were trying for a world record hottest kiss and Carly ultimately ended up vomiting. Waddell had even voiced at that point it was not just the pepper making her throw up. Carly and Evan have come a long way since that first date and it is great they can laugh about their beginning struggles while falling in love.

Carly and Evan made it back from vacation in time to celebrate their first Christmas together. Fans love seeing updates from Waddell and Bass on social media and they never disappoint. From love to humor Carly and Evan are a perfect match. Their goofy, witty humor compliments each other well and fans just love it. On Christmas, Carly shared a photo on Instagram of them together and said, “I got what I wanted for Christmas. His name is Evan. And he rocks my world. I remember talking about our first Christmas together on Bach in Paradise, and I’m even more in love with you. Xoxo.”

Humor is a big part of why fans love Carly and Evan. Bass took to Twitter two days after Christmas to say the following, “I’ve been begging @ carlywaddell to let me do a cryptic tweet about our relationship but she keeps saying no. Pleasseeeeeeee?!” Waddell responded, “Wait a sec? Are u breaking up with me on Twitter?” Luckily Carly was only kidding. There is zero chance Evan will be breaking up with Carly anytime soon. So is there a wedding still brewing shortly?

@ebassclinics wait a sec? Are u breaking up with me on twitter? — Carly Waddell (@carlywaddell) December 28, 2016

@ebassclinics like when u close the fridge for beer and I open the freezer for coconut ice cream? — Carly Waddell (@carlywaddell) December 28, 2016

No official wedding date or plans have been announced by Carly and Evan, but it looks like they are heading closer to the big day. In late November Carly shared a photo on Instagram of her sporting a nice jacket that said Future Mrs. Bass on the back of it. Carly captioned it, “Cuz we are setting a date, and excited about life together….so why not show it off???? jacket @letterzbyon.” Fans are definitely excited for that day to come!

Cuz we are setting a date, and excited about life together….so why not show it off ???? jacket @letterzbyon A photo posted by Carly Waddell (@carlywad) on Nov 23, 2016 at 7:50am PST

While fans continue to enjoy Carly and Evan on social media and await their wedding plans to be announced, they can see if Nick Viall will finally get his happily ever after on The Bachelor. The new season of The Bachelor will premiere on January 2 on ABC.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Leisure Opportunities]