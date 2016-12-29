‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Devon Tells Hilary Their Marriage Is Over, Lily Vows To Protect Her Brother, And Tragedy Strikes Genoa City

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease tense moments are ahead for Devon (Bryton James), Hilary (Mishael Morgan), and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) in the next few weeks. Mariah used the teleprompter at the Winters/Abbott gala to expose Hilary’s fashion show sabotage. To Mariah surprise, Hilary admitted that she purposely tripped her so Devon would hire her back as the host of GC Buzz. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Devon couldn’t believe that she would stoop this low and recalled that his sister, Lily (Christel Khalil) tried to warn him about his wife’s mental games. He vows he’s done with Hilary and claims their marriage is over. Devon storms out of the gala in his new flashy sports car, only to crash going 120 MPH. Is Devon going to pull through or will he die leaving his evil wife his billions of dollars?

Mariah Blindsided Hilary

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Hilary and Mariah will rip into each other and bicker about how they have been wronged the past few months. As Deven approaches the ladies, Mariah advises him that she quits her job at GC Buzz. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Devon cannot believe that Hilary deceived him again or noted he was angry with himself for trusting her again. Hilary pleaded with her husband and begged him to forgive her. He refused. He said sabotaging Mariah was mean and unnecessary — and was the last straw for him. He declared that their marriage was over.

Lily Worries Devon Will Forgive Hilary

Lily worries that her brother, Devon will forgive Hilary and not follow through with the divorce. Now that he has stated that he’s interested in a divorce, there’s no way she will allow him time to forgive Hilary. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Lily tells her husband, Cane (Daniel Goddard) that they will have to make sure that Hilary stays out of Devon’s life for good this time. Little does she know, Devon crashed his car into the snow. Of course, Lily will blame Hilary for causing the tragedy and order her to stay away from her brother.

Disaster Strikes And Shakes The Winters’ Family

According to the January 2 issue of Soap Opera Digest, no one knew that was going to Devon to crash his car into the snowy pavement. Everyone expect Mariah or Hilary to end up hurting each other, but for Devon to crash in his new sports car was shocking.

Check out the latest issue of @SoapDigest on sale now!! pic.twitter.com/V3zwVhT1tP — Soap Opera Digest (@SoapDigest) December 23, 2016

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Devon crashed his new car going 120 MPH. No one will know if he will make it, but it doesn’t look good for him. In a real life situation, if you crashed your car going at 120 MPH, there is no way you would walk away from the accident. At this point, if he dies, Hilary stands to get all his money, including control of the GCAC (Genoa City Athletic Club).

Bryton James To Exit the Young and the Restless?

The Young and the Restless spoilers didn’t give any indication that Bryton James, the actor who plays Devon Hamilton, is leaving the CBS soap opera. At the time of this writing, it looks like Devon will survive the crash, but barely. He may suffer temporary anemia or paralysis. The Young and the Restless fans are secretly hoping that Devon stays true to his word and dumps Hilary but it isn’t likely.

If he has a long recovery period, he will want people around who love him enough to take care of him. Lily and Neil (Kristoff St. John) appear to be in his corner, but they have their own lives, too. They have obligations and cannot take care of him 24 hours a day. Of course, Devon has enough money that he can pay for round the clock nursing care, so he doesn’t need Hilary to nurse him back to health.

The Young and the Restless fans, do you think Devon will die? If not, will he finally divorce Hilary?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS,

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]