George Michael Tribute Station On The Way As Elton John Breaks Down Over His Own Tribute

Few have felt the sting of George Michael’s passing as deeply as Elton John, as was recently witnessed during a recent tribute performance made by Mr. John at a Las Vegas show. Almost since George Michael rose to fame, Elton and Michael have shared a deep bond as friends and as fellow musicians, so it’s not surprising that Elton would be among the first to honor the memory of George Michael. Among those tributes expected to be forthcoming, none will be as emotional and sincere as that offered by Elton John.

George Michael Is Remembered For His Duet With Elton John

Elton John was giving a show in Las Vegas recently when he shared a special tribute to his recently passed friend, George Michael, according to Entertainment Tonight. The performance was special for a reason beyond simply remembering Michael for his friendship and music. The song chosen by Elton was the same song he sang with George decades ago.

Perhaps one of the most memorable duets in the history of music, George Michael and Elton John took the stage together in 1990 to sing “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” a cover which skyrocketed on the charts in both the U.S. and U.K.

Singing alone on Wednesday, Elton again brought “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” out of mothballs to honor the memory of Michael, whose image was seen on a giant screen behind John, as he sang.

“I only wish George was here to sing it with me,” Elton told the audience, visibly moved with tears by the memory of the late singer.

A source interviewed by Entertainment Tonight said Elton John was trembling and wrought with tears by the time he finished the song. While Mr. John had to be consoled by his band, the source reported that the audience was just as touched by the emotional tribute.

“There wasn’t a dry eye in the house,” said the source.

Elton John also shared his thoughts with his Instagram followers upon learning of George’s death.

“I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend — the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans.”

Sirius XM Will Soon Deliver A George Michael Tribute Station

Elton John isn’t the only source for remembering George Michael. As Billboard shares, Sirius XM will soon be offering a limited tribute channel, so fans can listen to Michael’s hits whenever they feel the need. The channel, which will be called “Faith,” will run for just seven days in January and will plays songs from George Michael’s entire discography, including hits from his Wham! days.

Covering his solo career, “Faith” will include everything from George’s solo career, beginning with his 1987 debut album, which also was titled Faith. The Sirius XM channel will also play duets Michael performed with Elton John, Aretha Franklin, and Queen, among others.

Sirius XM will launch “Faith” on Wednesday, January 4, and will last until Tuesday, January 11, on Sirius XM channel 13. The George Michael channel will be available online and through the broadcasting company’s mobile app.

This isn’t the first such temporary channel offered by Sirius XM in honor of late entertainers. In April, they offered a Prince tribute channel and, in January, they aired a temporary David Bowie tribute channel.

George Michael died on Christmas day due to heart failure. He was 53 years old at the time of his passing. Mr. Michael was found dead by celebrity hairstylist and romantic partner Fadi Fawaz, according to a statement issued by the late singer’s publicist.

[Featured Image by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images]