‘The Bachelor’ Nick Viall Won’t Marry His Final Pick Says ‘Reality Steve,’ Relationship After Final Rose Ceremony ‘Not Great’

Nick Viall will make his debut as The Bachelor on January 2, and fans are anxious to find out if the fourth time really is a charm for the 36-year-old Wisconsin native who failed to find love on two season’s of The Bachelorette and on the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Although the season finale won’t air until March, the final rose ceremony was filmed weeks ago, and spoilers about the outcome of Nick’s season are already surfacing online. And while Nick tells People that he is “very happy” with the outcome of the show, what he says during media appearances may be quite different than what’s happening in real life.

Warning: The Bachelor Season 21 spoilers ahead!

This familiar face is bringing a ton of surprises! Catch the romance & drama as #TheBachelor begins Monday at 8|7c! pic.twitter.com/dznkFruWqa — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) December 27, 2016

Blogger Reality Steve is not only confident that his final rose spoilers will turn out to be correct this season, he also says there is “not a chance” that Nick will stay engaged to his final pick.

And if his prediction is correct, that means fans won’t see Nick return to TV for a fifth time to get married on a Bachelor wedding special, but they may see him on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars. TV Lust writer Abby Draper told Steve during a recent podcast that Nick “wants to stay in the spotlight” and was disappointed that he hadn’t been picked for past seasons of DWTS.

But before we get ahead of ourselves and start talking about the odds that Nick will appear on the Dancing with the Stars, here’s the scoop on his final pick and why he may be single and ready to mingle soon by the time the live Bachelor: The Final Rose special airs in March.

Bachelor producers will make sure fans get to see lots of drama, tears, and over-the-top dates during Nick’s season, but there is one thing they can’t control — how long Nick and the girl he picks will stay together now that filming has wrapped up.

Bachelor romances don’t always pan out, with many franchise couples breaking up weeks or months after filming ends. According to a previous report from the Inquisitr, the most recent splits include Bachelor in Paradise stars Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray, and Lace Morris and Grant Kemp. Both couples ended their engagements just a few months after filming wrapped, joining the ranks of a number of other Bachelor franchise couples who split before they could make it to the altar.

And Reality Steve predicts that the same thing will happen to Nick. His spoilers point to Nick giving his final rose to special education teacher and Montreal resident Vanessa Grimaldi, but during a recent Q&A on Twitter, Steve states that there’s “not a chance” their engagement will last — he’s already hearing from his sources that the relationship between Nick and Vanessa is “not great.”

In a recent blog post, Reality Steve states that Nick was never interested in “marrying anyone from the show.” He went on to say that Nick’s appearance on the show is strictly a career move and he will “not be moving to Canada to live with Vanessa” and his more interested in a future gig on TV, including ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

The Bachelor Season 21 starring Nick Viall premieres January 2, 2017, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. If you can’t get enough of Nick, watch the network’s pre-show, Countdown to Nick, the night before (January 1) at 8 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by Rick Rowell/ABC]