Kylie Jenner: Tyga Asks For Threesome With Kendall Jenner After Kylie Gets Topless In Steamy Video [Rumor]

Kylie Jenner gave her fans a surprise Christmas present by getting topless in a sexy short film, and now Tyga allegedly wants a belated holiday gift that will require Kylie to strip down again. According to a recent report, the “Stimulated” singer has revealed that he wants to have a threesome with Kylie and her older sister, Kendall Jenner.

Tyga, 27, reportedly believes that he has Kylie Jenner, 19, wrapped around his tattooed little finger, so he’s hoping that he can get his teen girlfriend “to indulge in his kinkiest fantasies.” A source recently told Radar Online that the sexual experience at the top of his lewd wishlist is a ménage à trois with Kylie and 21-year-old Kendall. Tyga was allegedly brave enough to tell his girlfriend about his twisted fantasy, but she thought that he was just joking around.

“He’s always had this dream of sleeping with Kendall and Kylie together,” the insider dished. “She dismissed it as a joke but he’s dead serious.”

“Tyga’s seriously X-rated and he’s worked a real spell on Kylie.”

Perhaps Tyga’s fantasy was inspired by something Khloe Kardashian said during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. As People reports, Khloe joked that she, Kylie, and Tyga should have a threesome together. Tyga played along by quipping that the trio could call themselves “Khloga” after the hookup that obviously was not going to actually happen.

As TMZ reports, Kylie and Kendall have shocked their fans by getting physically affectionate with each other in ways that most sisters would not. Last April, Kylie Jenner raised eyebrows by sticking her hand down the front of Kendall’s jeans in a Snapchat video. However, as the Hollywood Gossip points out, the likelihood of the girls jumping into bed together is extremely low — there’s a higher chance that Kylie Jenner will suddenly swear off wearing makeup forever.

“Now, Kylie and Kendall don’t observe the usual physical boundaries between siblings, but even Tyga probably realizes that a full-blown incestuous threesome is a bit of a long-shot fantasy.”

According to E! News, Kendall Jenner has been spending a lot of time with A$AP Rocky lately, and the Victoria’s Secret model even went out to dinner with him ahead of the Christmas holidays. Surely Tyga wouldn’t disrespect his Dope co-star by making an indecent proposal that involves his girl, right?

Then again, there are those old rumors that Kylie Jenner got flirty with A$AP Rocky last year while she and Tyga were on a break. The two insisted that they were just friends, but sources told Radar Online that this wasn’t the case and that Kendall is getting Kylie’s “sloppy seconds” by dating A$AP Rocky.

To further complicate matters, Hollywood Life reports that Kendall was the Jenner sister that Tyga really wanted to be with when he first started spending time around the girls.

“When he first met the family Kylie was just an awkward kid,” a source said. “But Kendall never had an awkward phase. She was gorgeous and older and Tyga definitely thought she was hot.”

The insider revealed that the timing was wrong, so “Tyndall” never happened. According to Entertainment Tonight, Kylie Jenner was just 14 when she first hung out with Tyga at Kendall’s Sweet 16 party. Kylie claims that she did not have a crush on the rapper at the time, and she wasn’t romantically linked to Tyga until she was 17.

Now, Kylie Jenner keeps finding ways to remind Tyga that she’s no longer just an “awkward kid.” As W reports, Kylie’s Christmas gift to her fans was a steamy, NSFW short film in which she gets topless and takes a shower. Photographer Sasha Samsonova said that she didn’t notice when Tyga stripped down and decided to join his girlfriend during filming, so it sounds like he wasn’t initially supposed to be a part of the project (he’s not listed in the credits).

they don't know A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 8, 2016 at 12:30pm PST

According to Samsonova, she’s tired of people saying that she uses Photoshop to make Kylie Jenner look good in her pictures. The topless video is unretouched and “super raw,” so it proves that she isn’t using photo editing apps to create Kylie’s extreme curves.

After seeing the sexy short film, fans might think that Tyga is crazy for risking his relationship with Kylie Jenner by daring to suggest that they have a threesome with her sister.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]