Samantha ‘Sammi Sweetheart’ Giancola On Ex Ronnie Magro’s Relationship With Malika Haqq

What does Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola think of Ronnie Magro’s relationship with Malika Haqq? In the latest episode of her and Clare Galterio’s podcast, Just Sayin’, released on Wednesday, Sammi talked about her breakup with Ronnie, her own dating life and how she now feels about Ronnie.

Sammi acknowledged that she had been bombarded by questions about how she’s doing. She assured everyone that she’s doing well. Without actually naming Ronnie, Sammi revealed that she left the relationship in May after realizing that she’s better off and happier single than in the relationship. She didn’t say if there was one incident that prompted the breakup but did mention that “something happened” and “some dramatics.”

“I just want everybody to know that yes, I am more than okay. I am single and I have been single since May. Something happened in the relationship that I was in and I left because of, I guess, some dramatics. It just, the relationship fell apart and I left. Just letting everybody know. I kind of grew up and realized I would be happier single so I left the situation and I’m happy right now.”

When Clare clarified that Sammi’s not talking about Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino when she said that she let the situation, Sammi finally confirmed that she’s talking about Ronnie. Sammi clarified that it was she who left the relationship because it just got too crazy and tumultuous. Sami also reiterated that she’s happier now as a single woman.

“Everybody knows my relationship with Ron so we broke up, obviously in May, because things were not working out and I left. And I will always love Ron and we always had like, he was somebody I was with my whole 20’s but it’s just better off that we’re not together cause it’s really up and down and it was a crazy ride always. So I left and I’m happier now. I’m doing really well and dating, having a good time and I’ve been single since May so this is nothing new for me.”

While Sammi didn’t specifically mention Ronnie’s new relationship with Malika, she did hint that she’s okay with it. Sammi said that she wishes nothing but the best for him and that she’s happy for him. She added that there are no hard feelings.

“And I wish nothing, nothing but the best for him at all times. I’m happy for him and I just wish him well always. And there’s no hard feelings, there’s no hard feelings…and I’m okay everybody!”

Sammi did admit, however, that she was not pleased when she first heard that Ronnie was filming the second season of E!‘s Famously Single.

“I like to keep things private…this is also something I want to address. People saw me do a Distractify interview where I was like, ‘Oh it’s disappointing that he was doing a show,’ and I just want to clarify that it was a little bit disappointing because I am so private so the fact that I thought he was doing a show to possibly air out our relationship was not cool. So I thought that was disappointing so I just want to like clarify that. But other than that, it is what it is and I wish everybody well…”

Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola and Ronnie Magro had an on-again, off-again relationship for years while filming the MTV hit show Jersey Shore. Their on-and-off relationship continued long after the reality show went off the air, after six seasons, in late 2012, fueling endless speculation over their relationship status.

Ronnie went public with his relationship with Malika Haqq, who starred on E!’s DASH Dolls as Khloe Kardashian’s best friend and one of the DASH boutique employees, in early December. He posted a photo of him and Malika kissing one another, at a high Los Angeles lookout point as the sun set, to his Instagram page. In his photo caption, Ronnie teased the second season of E!’s Famously Single, which airs in 2017 and stars both Ronnie and Malika. Ronnie also referenced Sammi in his caption, telling people to stop asking him about her. Clearly, Ronnie knew that his photo would get a deluge of comments regarding Sammi and his past relationship with her.

Ronnie’s request for people to stop asking him about Sammi didn’t prevent many people from leaving comments about Sammi however. Many of the more than 2,300 comments expressed sadness that Ronnie and Sammi are truly no longer together. Some people even told Ronnie that Sammi is better than Malika while others said that Sammi, being too good for Ronnie, is better off without Ronnie. Some people also pointed out that Ronnie mentioning Sammi means that he’s still not really over her.

In an interview with E! News, Ronnie and Malika Haqq explained that their relationship began while filming season 2 of Famously Single.

“We had a lot in common from the start and it was an instant friendship. The attraction quickly became a mutual romance. Our support for one another through this challenging experience made us strong in a very short period of time. We had an opportunity to really get to know each other living in such close quarter.”

They also added that they have the support of their friends and family.

“Our family and friends are aware that we are together and extremely supportive of our relationship.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola said that she still keeps in touch with Ronnie Magro, as she does all of her former Jersey Shore co-stars, with the exception of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

