Kpop And Korean Drama Idols In The Top 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2016 — Donghae, JaeJong, Lee Min Ho, BTS’ V And More [VIDEO]

Kpop and Kdrama Idols are well known for their good looks, and the Independent Critics Association has taken notice. The list of the most handsome faces of 2016 has been released, and some of Hallyu’s best known male idols made the list.

Read on to see if your fave made the cut.

Donghae (99)

This very handsome Super Junior member made it to number 99 on the list, and one look at his chiseled facial features leaves no doubt as to why.

Besides being attractive, Donghae is also a talented singer, dancer, and actor. As All Kpop notes, he’s currently doing his mandatory military service and recently wrote a letter to fans via Instagram wishing his fans well while he is away.

U-Kwon (90)

[RANK] U-Kwon is ranked 90th on “TOP 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2016” by TC Candler’s Independent Critics. https://t.co/rBQUEjsZfa pic.twitter.com/Kh1uEJUN9O — UnitedForBlockB (@BlockB_united) December 28, 2016

U-Kwon is the next Kpop boy band member to make it to the list of 100 most handsome faces of 2016. This member of Block B is the lead dancer of the group and has become known for his unique performance style.

Jaejoong (73)

Although he has his hands in lots of creative pursuits, Jaejoong is best known for being one of the members of Kpop boy band JYJ.

He’s been off the kpop scene for a while because of his military enlistment, but as Soompi reports, Jaejoong will be returning soon with a fan meeting on December 31 and a string of comeback concerts in January 2017.

Lee Min Ho (65)

Let’s stop for a while and stare at how handsome Lee Min Ho is. pic.twitter.com/KxYZ58Lyq6 — Dramatroll (@dmtroll) December 23, 2016

As one of the most popular Korean actors working today, it comes as no surprise that Lee Min Ho made this list. He currently stars in the kdrama, Legend Of The Blue Sea, alongside Jun Ji Hyun. In Legend, Min Ho plays a devious conman while Hyun plays a mermaid who finds herself in modern-day Seoul.

(RELATED: Lee Min Ho: 5 Facts You May Not Know About The ‘Legend Of The Blue Sea’ Korean Drama Actor)

BTS’ V (60)

Another Kpop boy band member is on the list of 100 most beautiful faces of 2016! This time it’s a member of BTS, V.

V, whose real name is Kim Tae Hyung, made his acting debut this year as a cast member on Korean drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.

Taecyeon (52)

As the lead rapper of 2PM, Taecyeon has gained fans all over the work for his good looks and talent. However, fans may have to wait a while before they see any new work from him or the other members of the group. Despite putting out an album, Gentleman’s Game this year, many the boys of 2PM, including Taecyeon will be enlisting in the army in 2017, Yibada reports.

T.O.P (16)

Twenty-nine-year-old T.O.P, real name: Choi Seung-hyun, is best known as a rapper and a member of kpop boy band Big Bang. As Billboard’s Kpop columnist Jeff Benjamin has noted in the past, T.O.P has set himself apart from other rappers with his unique, low timbre rapping.

Siwon (12)

It’s no surprise that Super Junior’s Siwon made it on the list of top 10 most handsome faces of 2016.

Like all of the other men on this list, he isn’t just a pretty face either. As a member of Super Junior, he’s shown the world his singing and dancing skills, but he’s also worked as a model and actor as well.

100 Most Handsome Face Of Kpop 2016… อันดับ 1. คือ Siwon Super Junior???? pic.twitter.com/pQM7yHflym — ศรีวรณ์ (@choibuaA407) December 25, 2016

Taeyang (2)

The highest ranking Hallyu idol on the list of 100 most handsome faces of 2016, Taeyang has been making waves with his music for years. In 2016, he and the boys of BIG Bang released the MADE album which made debuted on the Billboard 200 at position number 172.

[news] Taeyang and the ‘dancer’ TOP featured in 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2016????????

#2 Taeyang

#16 TOP pic.twitter.com/0TvnFaWNr7 — BIGBANG facts (@Shady_BIGBANG) December 28, 2016

Who do you think is the most handsome face in kpop and kdramas? Let us know in the comments below.

[Feattured Images by Chung Sung-Jun, Ashley Pon/Getty Images]