WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns Vs. Undertaker Match At ‘WrestleMania 33’ A Possibility?

As the WWE rumors leading up to the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 33 continue, one of the superstars receiving lots of speculation is The Undertaker. The Deadman made a big appearance on SmackDown last month ahead of the Survivor Series to deliver a message to the five superstars on Team SmackDown. Since then, he hasn’t been heard from on any of the television shows including Raw. Some new rumors are pointing to an interesting potential championship match for “The Phenom” at the big WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view in Orlando, Florida.

A report earlier this week by the Inquisitr talked about Undertaker winning the Royal Rumble match next month in San Antonio, Texas. There’s been constant speculation that Taker was going to face AJ Styles in a title match at the Rumble and win the championship from him to set up a match against John Cena at Mania. It appears that won’t be happening, but a Royal Rumble entry or appearance still can’t be ruled out. A win in the match for Undertaker would set him up to challenge whoever has the championship at Mania, whether it’s AJ Styles or John Cena.

There’s been plenty of rumors about which of the WWE superstars Taker would face at WrestleMania over the past months, though, and also talk of Mania being his last big appearance in the ring. John Cena and AJ Styles are clearly two of the biggest names on the SmackDown roster for Taker to face, with Randy Orton another option. Some of the other superstars mentioned as potential Undertaker opponents at WrestleMania include Goldberg, Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens and Dean Ambrose. However, there’s a superstar from the Raw roster now being mentioned in rumors.

As reported recently by WWE Leaks, another potential Undertaker match at Mania would have him facing Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Champion. That would mean Reigns needs to defeat Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble or before WrestleMania, and Undertaker would need to win the Royal Rumble match, or show up and issue the challenge. The website mentions that Wrestling Observer Newsletter has noted that a John Cena vs. Undertaker match seems to be the direction WWE is leaning, but that it’s not set in stone. It’s also noted that the Reigns vs. Taker match is being contemplated.

At the Betfair Sportsbook, the betting odds for Undertaker are currently at 16 to 1 in his favor to end WrestleMania 33 as WWE Universal Champion. That ranks him seventh on their listing. Ahead of Taker are Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, the field (meaning any other superstar) and favorites Seth Rollins or Finn Balor.

It seems that WWE rumors over the past months have suggested that Undertaker’s final match will take place at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida, although it may not be a big Hall of Fame or retirement event like Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair had. Goldberg is also being rumored as fighting in another match against Brock Lesnar at the pay-per-view, and could very well enter the WWE Hall of Fame that weekend. It seems unlikely that WWE wants to overshadow or understate the Undertaker or Goldberg’s entry into their Hall of Fame.

The other consideration is the fact that Reigns is still considered a babyface superstar that WWE wants to put over. Having him face off against a legend like The Undertaker probably won’t do Reigns any favors regarding making him more popular. If anything, a heel turn would be the smartest move especially against one of the top legends of the wrestling ring. It’s likely that most fans want to see Undertaker in the ring against someone like John Cena or AJ Styles with some sort of stipulation or title involved in the outcome.

While it’s fun to contemplate who the opponent for Undertaker will be at the upcoming WrestleMania, it’s clear WWE wants to get it right to gain more interest in the overall pay-per-view card. Booking Taker against John Cena or AJ Styles seems like the best way to go for business unless a heel turn is planned for Roman Reigns.

WWE fans, how would you feel about seeing Roman Reigns take on The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33? Should Taker face John Cena or AJ Styles, or another superstar instead?

[Featured Image by WWE]