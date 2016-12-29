Rob Kardashian Hospitalized, Blac Chyna And Kris Jenner Rush To His Side

Rob Kardashian was hospitalized on Wednesday after going into medical distress, confirming earlier reports by the Inquisitr that Blac Chyna and Kris Jenner were seen rushing to West Hills Hospital. Sources have confirmed that it is Rob Kardashian who has been hospitalized for observation in connection with diabetes. Rob Kardashian has recently withdrawn from the public eye, but his tumultuous relationship Blac Chyna has been dominating social media.

Blac Chyna walked out on Rob Kardashian less than two weeks ago, taking their baby, Dream, with her. Shortly after she left, Rob Kardashian posted a series of videos to Snapchat of himself walking around their home heartbroken. As reported by the Mirror, Rob Kardashian is devastated that “Chyna took the baby and took the whole nursery we built” and bemoaned being “pretty upset and sad because it’s Christmas and I want to be with my baby.”

This is not the first time that 29-year-old Rob Kardashian has been hospitalized for diabetes. Last year, he was also hospitalized following a health emergency, and it was then that he was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. At the time, Rob Kardashian spoke about the hospitalization as a “big-time scare” and confessed that he had known he was diabetic for six months prior but “didn’t enjoy the routine” of taking insulin, as reported by CNN.

At his heaviest, Rob Kardashian says he weighed over 300 pounds and that his deep embarrassment contributed to his retreat from the public eye. Following his last hospitalization, Rob Kardashian claimed he had regained control over his diabetes and credited Blac Chyna, who was pregnant with Dream at the time, for support and positivity.

While Rob Kardashian relied on Blac Chyna and Dream for motivation after his last hospitalization and diabetes diagnosis, TMZ reports that this time it is “stress from his turbulent relationship with Blac Chyna [that] drove him to eat excessively and he gained an alarming amount of weight recently.” Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s messy and public breakup may have exacerbated Rob’s eating habits, but he has struggled with depression and overeating for years. After his breakup with Rita Ora in 2012, the reality TV star gained over 40 pounds before taking control of his emotional eating.

Even before Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s shocking breakup, the Kardashian siblings and mom Kris Jenner expressed alarm about his reclusive behavior, weight gain, and outbursts on his E! reality show Rob and Chyna. The core of the show is Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s constant squabbling, and the tension was only augmented by Blac Chyna’s pregnancy

In August, Us Weekly reported that the show was in crisis because Rob Kardashian was skipping filming of the show, generating comparisons to when he quit Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2014. The constant fighting has driven ratings but may have driven Rob Kardashian to the emergency room.

Aside from featuring in Kardashian/Jenner reality super-stardom, Rob Kardashian is also a businessman. He launched his exclusive fashion sock brand, Arthur George, in 2012, and the luxury brand has kept him extra busy the past few years. The brand name is a nod to Rob’s father, Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003 just eight weeks after being diagnosed with cancer. As explained on the company’s website, the name is a combination of dad Robert’s middle name, George, and son Rob’s middle name, Arthur. Running his own business may have also contributed to Rob Kardashian’s anxiety and deteriorating health.

Rob Kardashian has struggled with depression and weight-related diabetes for a long time, and this worrying hospitalization seems to be a repeat of a similar episode just one year ago. He has repeatedly retreated from his family and the public when unhappy or stressed, especially following a breakup. This recent crisis is another in a long and tragic line of episodes that have left the Kardashian sisters and mom Kris deeply worried about Rob Kardashian’s health. Hopefully, Rob Kardashian’s hospitalization will be the last of these crises and the young reality star and businessman will regain control of his health, regardless of whether he and Blac Chyna resolve their relationship issues.

UPDATE: TMZ reports that Rob Kardashian has been released from hospital following diabetes scare.

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]