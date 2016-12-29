Did Kylie Jenner Get Plastic Surgery? Slammed As ‘Disgustingly Fake’ Amid Butt & Boob Job Rumors

Kylie Jenner is once again sparking rumors that she had plastic surgery after flaunting her serious curves on social media.

Fans have hit out at the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star by accusing her of having plastic surgery, calling Kylie “fake” after she took to Instagram to show off a snap of herself from behind to promote a line of jeans.

According to Urban Islandz, Kylie once again sparked the plastic surgery speculation after posting the photo online, causing fans to accuse her of getting a butt job just days after Jenner sparked speculation that she had gotten a boob job with another photo uploaded to the social media site.

“Your a** looks so disgustingly fake… lol,” Twitter user @MaryMetallic hit back at Jenner after she showed off the photo on social media, while others accused Kylie, who has constantly denied going under the knife, of having plastic surgery and getting implants in her chest and butt.

“I really wish Kylie would stop with the butt implants (and have some of her lip fillers taken out?). She looks cartoonish now,” @HarryHatesLA wrote on the social media site where Kylie posted the controversial photo, while @shaerossi wrote in response to Jenner’s photo, “Just waiting for Kylie to come clean about her boob job and butt implants… but we all remember how long the lips took to own up to.”

The latest plastic surgery accusations came just days after Kylie once again sparked the surgery speculation after posting a photo of herself wearing a skin-tight top that some social media users claimed was proof that Jenner had had a boob job.

Fans flocked to Twitter to claim that Jenner was showing off the results of a boob job in the photo, once again accusing Jenner of having plastic surgery to alter her image.

“Kylie Jenner definitely got a boob job,” @AngelicaPandaa claimed about 8the reality star amid the plastic surgery speculation, while @Korey_cwlg posted what they claimed to be a before and after shot of Jenner, accusing Kylie of getting both a butt and boob job.

Lmao Kylie Jenner expects us to believe that she's never gotten a boob job or butt implants…that first pic was only 3 years ago pic.twitter.com/UjHMqoJK41 — korey (@Korey_cwlg) December 22, 2016

“Lmao Kylie expects us to believe that she’s never gotten a boob job or butt implants… that first pic was only 3 years ago,” the Twitter user wrote amid the plastic surgery speculation.

Notably, Jenner has repeatedly denied having plastic surgery in the past, claiming just this past October that her changing looks were actually down to her gaining weight and not going under the knife.

E! News reported that Jenner denied the plastic surgery accusations during a Get Real With Kylie session on her app, in which Kylie claimed that she didn’t have such exaggerated curves before because she was “really skinny.”

“No a** implants,” Jenner said during the interview. “You know, I used to be 120. I told everyone, ‘I’m like I’m 120,'” Kylie continued, revealing that she’s now closer to 136 pounds.

Jenner then continued to deny the plastic surgery accusations, denying that she’d had any work done on her face as the boob and butt job rumors swirled.

“No I didn’t. People started saying that rumor when I was 16,” Kylie hit back when asked about rumors she may also have altered her facial features. “You think Kris Jenner would really, at 16-years-old, let me cheek and jaw reconstructive surgery? Nah!”

But while Jenner has denied getting plastic surgery in the past, some fans are now accusing Jenner of lying about her possible procedures, claiming that the youngest of the Kardashian siblings wasn’t exactly truthful about her lips after vigorously denying that she had altered her lips until Kylie eventually revealed that she had, in fact, had fillers injected.

“I can’t believe Kylie Jenner when she says she didn’t get boob job/butt implants [because] she lied about her lips for so long,” @thafabsab wrote, and @DanieDeVito added, “Like Kylie definitely got a boob job and tried to say [it’s because] she gained 15 lbs. Like just own up to it!”

Do you think Kylie Jenner has gotten plastic surgery despite her denials?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]