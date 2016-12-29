Tiny And T.I. Divorce: Will The Couple Stay Together After All? Reports Suggest Tiny Is Having Second Thoughts

The hip-hop world was shaken when it was announced that power couple Tiny and T.I. will divorce. The couple, who had been married for six years but together for more than 20 years, are in the process of calling it quits after Tiny (real name: Tameka Cottle Harris) filed the papers to divorce T.I. (real name: Clifford Harris). But the latest reports suggest that the stars of T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle may be calling the whole thing off!

According to BET, the Tiny and T.I. divorce may be a thing of the past. The outlet reports that the couple are “still talking” despite Tiny’s filing, and they even spent Christmas together. In fact, BET takes it a step further and reports that Tiny and T.I. are still getting “romantic” despite the pending divorce.

While it’s difficult to simply shake off twenty years of a relationship — and lots of children, including the recent addition of daughter Heiress Diana Harris — the site reports that the couple still have a lot of “trust” issues on both sides. And with the couple being plagued with infidelity rumors, on both sides, in the past, it’s no wonder that there’s trust issues between them today.

However, there are other reports that the Tiny and T.I. divorce will, in fact, go through. According to the International Business Times, Tiny wants to take the proceedings one step further and get the marriage annulled. A divorce is when a marriage partnership is dissolved, but an annulment means that the marriage never existed at all. Way harsh, Tameka!

Furthermore, International Business Times is reporting that Tiny wants full legal and physical custody of the three children the couple has together — King, 12; Major, 8; and Heiress Diana, nine months — and that if T.I. contests her claims of custody, she plans to fight him in court to the end. Finally, there is also the issue of marital debt, and Tiny is demanding that T.I. pay the debt in the entirety because he makes significantly more money than her.

Interestingly enough, that wasn’t always the case with the couple: when the couple first met, Tiny was the more successful one. She had enjoyed a spate of success in the girl group Xscape, and made excellent money as a songwriter, having penned such hits as “No Scrubs” for TLC.

Can’t believe TI and Tiny are getting divorced???? pic.twitter.com/8aGIep0KKS — Rich White Woman (@VictorGoesViral) December 28, 2016

The news of the impending Tiny and T.I. divorce shouldn’t shock anyone. A few weeks ago, according to Hollywood Life, the “Rubber Band Man” rapper accused his wife of having a “friendly” dance with his sworn enemy, boxer Floyd Mayweather.

That was the last straw for Tiny, who took to social media to blast her husband, thereby blowing the lid off of their marriage and exposing the world to their many troubles.

“When a woman’s fed up… For years i’ve been the one getting hurt, but now that a lil’video done surfaced with me having a friendly dance, he’s mad?? Why? Yes, he’s my husband but damn can I not have a male friend?! Tip can’t be the only male friend I associate myself with just like I know I ain’t the only Female he associate hisself [sic] with so…It is what it is…”

Tiny later claimed that the page was fake, even though it was a verified page, and the post was later removed.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]