‘Outlander’ Star Caitriona Balfe Dishes On Season 3, Plus New Photos Of Claire, Frank, And Brianna

Outlander’s Claire Beauchamp Randall Fraser has been through a lot over the years. From nursing soldiers back to health in World War II to time-traveling back to 18th-century Scotland, there’s little that Claire (Caitriona Balfe) hasn’t experienced. Season 3, however, will offer new challenges as Claire faces motherhood for the first time.

During an interview with Variety, Balfe opened up about Claire’s storyline in Season 3, including what it was like playing an older version of her character. In the Season 2 finale, fans got a first glimpse at a more experienced Claire in 1968.

“With Claire, I feel part of her ability to forge ahead and be strong and make the best of any situation is an ability to compartmentalize,” Balfe shared. “I was interested in finding how that affects her, and what is it to have been such a passionate woman in terms of romance and sexuality, and to have shelve that side of yourself for 20 years.”

Balfe also dished on what’s ahead in Season 3, which is currently in production. Claire and Jamie (Sam Heughan) will begin the season living worlds apart following the Battle of Culloden. Unfortunately, this means that Balfe hasn’t been filming a lot of scenes with her on-screen husband, Heughan.

“It’s been great. Obviously Sam [Heughan] and I — our storylines are quite separate for the first few episodes, so I’ve been filming a lot with Tobias [Menzies] and Sophie [Skelton],” she explained. “And it’s been quite interesting. We’re trying to tell sort of vignettes of a person’s life over the space of 20 years, and it’s been really fun. But I think we’re all ready to get back to the Scottish Claire of it all.”

Speaking of Skelton, Entertainment Weekly reports that Outlander just released new photos of Brianna’s birth. The images feature Claire holding her newborn with her 20th-century husband, Frank (Tobias Menzies) at her side.

“This is right after Claire gives birth to Brianna,” Balfe stated. “Those scenes are wonderful because it’s a new beginning, but it’s so fraught with so many other things. Obviously, this is Jamie’s child, but Claire’s in a new time and believes that Jamie is dead. So she’s really trying to look forward and give her daughter a new life, a stable family. I think it’s difficult for both of them. Frank is coming to terms with his wife. He didn’t quite know what had happened. She disappeared and she’s back. They’re tentatively trying to see if they can patch things up and allow themselves to embrace a future together. They really do try, but it’s not quite that easy.”

Fortunately, Claire and Jamie will eventually make their way back into each other’s arms next season. It isn’t clear when their reunion will happen, though it shouldn’t take long before Claire realizes Jamie survived the battle and travels back to Scotland.

While fans wait for Outlander’s return, Entertainment Tonight reports that Balfe was just nominated for another Golden Globe. The actress was nominated for a second time in two years, and it didn’t take long before Heughan congratulated her on social media.

“YAZZZZZZZ WIFEY!!!!! So well deserved of COURSE!!!” he told fans.

Balfe responded, “Thank you darling… You’re the best!”

The actress later shared a lengthier note for all the kind sentiments and for the opportunity to be a part of such a great show.

“I am grateful every day that I get to portray a woman who is strong-willed, confident, intelligent, empowered and simply unforgettable,” she stated. “While Outlander is a brilliant period show, Claire represents so many qualities of a 10th century modern-day woman, someone who is forging her own path, fighting for what she believes and doing so with integrity.”

The new season of Outlander premieres on Starz in the spring of 2017.

