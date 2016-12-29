Taylor Swift Surprises 96-Year-Old WWII Veteran With Live Performance At His House

Over the years, Taylor Swift has been known for surprising loyal fans with personal, one-of-a-kind experiences. Swift has made quick stops at weddings, bridal showers, and has even invited fans into her home for spectacular all-night dance parties.

Just one day after Christmas, Swift continued her tradition and surprised a 96-year-old World War II veteran with a live performance in his Missouri home. This was a remarkable surprise to Cyrus Porter, who had recently made headlines for being the oldest “Swifty.” Porter’s hope was to see Swift in concert just one more time, and he did just that, surrounded by family and close friends.

“I just liked the way the way she did stuff.”

Cyrus Porter told Ozarks First that he’s been in attendance to many Swift concerts and his love for the 27-year-old singer has brought him closer to 20-plus grandchildren. E! News confirmed that Porter received an incredible surprise when Taylor and her parents showed up to his home in New Madrid, Missouri. Taylor delivered a surprise acoustic performance of “Shake It Off” and was able to meet and mingle with up to 60 of his relatives for over an hour.

@taylorswift13 puts the finishing touches on her Christmas visit to the Bootheel. pic.twitter.com/5nkZVejPw2 — Chris Porter (@chipmofodawg) December 26, 2016

One family member, Caroline Fowler, shared her response and excitement about Swift’s surprise performance with E! News.

“My Popo was ecstatic! He was grinning from ear to ear and even had tears in his eyes… The first thing he said to her was ‘How did you get here?’ He loved every moment. He told her how he was proud of his family, his country, and Taylor Swift!”

One Ohio bride-to-be was super shocked when Swift attended her bridal shower. Gena Gabrielle spent Saturday night tweeting about Swift’s Saturday Night Live cameo. The next day, she gleefully shared photos of her idol surprising her at her bridal shower.

“Apparently they told Taylor she didn’t have time and she said no I’m going to Ohio I can’t make the wedding & I promised her… The driver told my dad she planned the trip at 1 a.m & said ‘I need to be there and I need to be on time’ so blessed to have her in my life.”

Several things made Gabrielle stand out from the hundreds of thousands of loyal Swifties. The Today show reported the two had met several times during Taylor Swift’s fan meet-and-greets. Gabrielle’s Twitter background picture even includes photos of her posing with Swift.

Reports came out that Swift “crashed” the party. However, Gabrielle confirmed via Twitter that the 1989 singer received a personal invite. The situation was similar to rumors of Swift getting kicked out of a Kennedy wedding in 2012. According to People, Swift came bearing gifts, which included Le Creuset kitchen supplies and a Barefoot Contessa cookbook.

In September of 2015, a 7-year-old Taylor Swift fan got to “Shake It Off” with his favorite singer. Dylan Barnes appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about his viral video where he freestyled dances to Swift’s hit “Shake It Off.” The mini-fan was graciously gifted with tickets to the singer’s show by Ellen DeGeneres.

Finally got to meet Dylan, the 7-year-old who passionately danced to Shake It Off on Ellen— and this happened. A video posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Sep 21, 2015 at 10:42pm PDT

DeGeneres had high hopes that the young boy would be able to go backstage to meet Swift. Well, Barnes did more than just meet Swift. In an Instagram video posted by the singer, the little boy can be seen dancing with her to the popular song in his living room.

“Finally got to meet Dylan, the 7-year-old who passionately danced to “Shake It Off” on Ellen – and this happened.”

Dylan’s mother was more than pleased with Taylor’s display of appreciation for her fans. Mojdeh Barnes thanked the superstar for making her son’s dreams come true.

“Thank you @taylorswift13 for making #persianbigred dreams come true! You are a class act! #shakeitoff #TaylorSwift,” she tweeted.

[Featured Image by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images]