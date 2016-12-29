‘A Rose For Christmas’: Hallmark’s New Movie, A Good One To Watch New Year’s Day, Starring Rachel Boston

A Rose for Christmas is a new original movie drama that will premiere this New Year’s Day. Hallmark Channel has already finished up its “Countdown to Christmas.” But Hallmark fans need not worry as Hallmark has a slew of good family movies slated to air this up coming year.

A Rose for Christmas was directed by Kevin Fair and written by Gregg Rossen and Brian Sawyer. It stars Rachel Boston and Marc Bendavid, according to It’s a Wonderful Movie.

A Rose For Christmas Movie Synopsis

Andy is a talented artist at Sunshine Floats, the family’s float business. Working under the direction of her father, Andy is surprised when she has to step into a managerial position after her father becomes ill. This is a major task, but it’s one that she has no doubt she’ll be able to execute.

The pressure is on to oversee a float operation for the upcoming Rose Parade. This time, she must build a float for Cliff, a hotshot executive who is both demanding and serious about his job. Plus, he’s up for a promotion and has everything riding on the success of this float.

To make sure everything is done to perfection, he often drops in to see how production is going. This certainly annoys Andy since she is not one to like being micromanaged.

In addition to the added pressure of Cliff’s unwanted and surprising appearances, everything seems to go wrong just when Cliff is looking on. To him, making a float doesn’t seem too difficult of a task. However, he has no idea how much work Andy puts into making the perfect float.

Cliff is not used to working with a woman in this line of work. No wonder his attitude comes across as unreasonable and insistent.

But as Cliff and Andy continue to work together on this project, something unbelievable happens between them. They began to see that despite their many differences, they actually have more in common than they once thought.

Not only do they share commonalities, sparks of romance began lighting their path. Soon this floating duo is on cloud nine as they realize that magic is bringing them closer together. But when Cliff’s boss comes into town and sends Cliff away, their relationship and the delivery of the float in time for New Year’s is in jeopardy.

About the cast of A Rose For Christmas

Actress Rachel Boston (via Hallmark)

“Boston starred alongside Julia Ormond and Jenna Dewan-Tatum in the Lifetime series ‘Witches of East End.’ She was named one of TV Line’s 15 Fresh Faces of Fall and TV Guide included her on their ‘Hot List’ honoring the year’s best shows. Boston has previously starred in the Hallmark Channel Original Movies ‘Stop the Wedding,’ ‘Ice Sculpture Christmas’ and ‘Ring by Spring,’ as well as the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Original ‘A Gift of Miracles.'”

Actor Mark Bendavid (via Hallmark)

“Known to Syfy audiences for his role as Jace Corso/One on the series ‘Dark Matter,’ Marc Bendavid also had a recurring role in the network’s ‘Bitten,’ in ‘Nikita’ on the CW, and on the long-running Canadian series ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation.’ Bendavid co-starred in the 2015 Hallmark Channel Original Movie ‘Angel of Christmas,’ and appeared in Lifetime’s ‘Her Husband’s Betrayal’ and ‘Too Late to Say Goodbye.’ He has guest-starred on episodes of ‘Flashpoint,’ ‘Murdoch Mysteries,’ ‘The Listener’ and ‘The Border.'”

Although Christmas is over, Rachel Boston still delighted fans with details of her favorite Christmas things during an interview with Hallmark. She revealed that her favorite Christmas song is “Silent Night,” which she sings at her church every year during their midnight candlelight service. Snowballs, real trees, and candy canes are also things she enjoys during the holidays. And Christmas just wouldn’t be complete without leaving some fresh veggies for Santa and enjoying a delicious cup of hot chocolate.

A Rose for Christmas is produced by Muse Entertainment with Michael Prupas and Joel. S. Rice as executives producers. The Hallmark movie was filmed in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.

According to Hidden Remote, A Rose for Christmas debuts this Sunday, January 1 at 9/8 p.m. Central on the Hallmark Channel. Recently, the Hallmark movie Sleigh Bells Ring aired.

