Blac Chyna, Kris Jenner Rush To Hospital: Family Emergency?

Blac Chyna and Kris Jenner rushed to the emergency room at the hospital on Wednesday night after someone in the famous family experienced a medical emergency.

Unsurprisingly after the last few weeks’ events, Blac Chyna and Kris Jenner both arrived at the hospital separately last night. According to TMZ, Kris Jenner arrived with boyfriend Corey Gamble around 9:45 p.m.

The E! reality stars were going to see someone who was being treated in the emergency room. However, Blac Chyna did not arrive with her new baby Dream, so it would appear that the baby did not suffer any kind of medical emergency.

Sources tell reporters that the person who was in medical distress was actually Rob Kardashian, who has had a public struggle with diabetes for a few years now.

“We’re hearing the person who was in medical distress is Rob, who is currently living separately from Chyna. Rob and the baby are what bind Kris and Chyna together… otherwise they haven’t gotten along as of late. BTW… Chyna and Rob were not at Kris’ Christmas party earlier this week.”

The story is still developing, but this would not be the first time that Rob Kardashian has suffered from complications from diabetes. Last December, Rob Kardashian was reportedly hospitalized due to complications from diabetes. Doctors told the reality star that he needed to lose weight, exercise, and dramatically change his diet or else his condition was bound to worsen.

Rob seemed to get his life back on track when he began dating Blac Chyna. He even called her his “motivation” for losing over 40 pounds, according to ET.

“Looking from where I started 298 lbs to my current weight now (248.4 lbs). I’m focused and determined to reach my goal weight 200-205 lbs … Happy I found my motivation.”

Surprisingly enough, on Kardashian’s spinoff reality series, Rob & Chyna, Rob had claimed that he was “completely free of diabetes.”

However, throughout his fiancee Blac Chyna’s pregnancy, Rob gained back a lot of the weight he had previously lost, which probably did not help his diagnosis.

Before appearing on he and Blac Chyna’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff Rob & Chyna, Rob had remained out of the public eye.

He had not appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians on the latest few seasons. His mother, Kris Jenner, opened up about her concerns for Rob.

“I feel like if I don’t help him do something drastic, that he’s gonna die.”

Kardashian’s famous sisters tried to show their support for their brother over social media, but it seemed that Blac Chyna was really the only one who got through to him.

Bobby. ❤️ A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 15, 2015 at 10:38pm PST

TBT ???? @jonathancheban @robkardashian @kimkardashian A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 17, 2015 at 10:46pm PST

Although there have been several reports that Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have not been getting along in recent days, the former stripper and mother-of-two reportedly showed her support last night by rushing to his side during his time of need.

Tensions between Blac Chyna and Kris Jenner are said to be still running high.

Kylie Jenner, Rob’s younger sister, uploaded a Snapchat of the family’s holiday stockings that Kris Jenner set out for everyone. However, noticeably missing among the decorations was Blac Chyna’s name.

New Kardashian baby Dream was included and even Jenner’s ex-husband, Caitlyn, had a spot among the stockings, but Chyna’s name was nowhere to be seen.

A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Dec 25, 2016 at 10:15am PST

Other than Blac Chyna (aka Angela), Khloe and her new boyfriend of five months, Tristan Thompson, were also missing from the stocking pile. However, the couple spent Christmas in Cleveland, Ohio, at Thompson’s home, according to the Daily Mail.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Stringer/Getty Images]