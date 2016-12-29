Tinder Blamed For Spike In STDs, Money Scams, And Pedophilia Concerns

Tinder is blamed for the spike in syphilis cases, according to the New York Post. It’s not the first time the online hookup platform has been blamed for the spike in the number of cases of sexually transmitted diseases; it also made headlines last year.

While last year Tinder was blamed for the spike of sexually transmitted diseases in general, this year a new report issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention points out that it is specifically chlamydia, gonorrhea, and, most of all, syphilis that have been widely spread among young people aged 15 to 24.

While some experts point fingers at the lack of public funding, there is actually another, more probable theory: Tinder is to blame. With some experts calling it the “Tinder effect,” the findings of the CDC are quite shocking – there has been a 19 percent spike in the past year, and that spike is most widespread among teenagers and young adults.

Experts claim that Tinder and other online dating apps that have originated after Tinder’s success make it much easier for people to hook up and have sex than it used to be a few years ago.

Even though it has been proven that Millennials generally have less sex than previous generations when they were in their 20s, Tinder and other hookup platforms have managed to make casual, no-strings-attached sex more prevalent among millennials.

And since it’s much easier to have anonymous sex now, teenagers and young adults don’t really care about sex safety. It’s true that Tinder makes it much easier for people to have sex. A few years back, when people used to hook up at bars or nightclubs, people had access to a limited number of people they could sleep with that night. And chances were not very high that those people would actually end up having sex with one of them. Now, with Tinder and other hookup platforms, people can quickly swipe a couple of hundred people a day and even get a few dates per day. As a result, the chances are extremely high that people would actually like each other enough on a date to have sex afterward.

Last year, the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) erected billboards around California urging people using Tinder and Grindr to get tested for STDs. But Tinder lashed out at the campaign and urged the AHF to take down the ads, citing that there has been no scientific evidence that Tinder should be blamed for the spike of STDs in recent years.

Tinder did, however, listen to the criticism, and earlier this year, it added a locator for STD testing to its app. There is a perfectly clear explanation why anonymous sex can be linked to the rise of STDs among millennials: there is a higher chance to get an STD from one out of many Tinder hookups, and also it’s less likely that Tinder users admit to one another they have STDs.

Tinder has faced a great deal of criticism lately, according to Gizmodo. Apart from the STDs scandal, the hookup app serves as an ideal platform for bad people to attempt to scam people out of money.

There has been a spike of money scamming cases on Tinder. In fact, both men and women have been equally in danger of being scammed via Tinder. In some instances, men had attractive women, who most of the times use fake accounts, asking them to send them money in exchange for sexy pics or gifts.

Women on Tinder, meanwhile, are being scammed by seemingly nice men from the military who claim they need money to survive the war or come back home and start dating or even get married.

In addition, people are warned to be very careful about posting photos of their children on Tinder. Some people are well-meaning when they post a family-oriented photo of themselves with their child or children, but the ABC.net.au warns that these pictures can end up on pedophilia websites: even photos of children fully clothed.

“The kids don’t necessarily have to be naked, but put them in a library with a whole lot of other images… they are people that you don’t really want looking at your children’s photos.”

