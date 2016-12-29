‘Say Yes To The Dress’ Shop Sued: Woman Claims Kleinfeld Bridal Shop Refused Refund After Custom $12,000 Wedding Dress Did Not Fit

A Kleinfeld Bridal shop in New York, which is also featured on the hit TLC TV show Say Yes to the Dress, is reportedly being sued by an unsatisfied bride.

TMZ reports that Randi Siegel-Friedman filed a lawsuit against the popular bridal shop for refusing to issue her a refund for her custom wedding dress. According to the report, Siegel-Friedman’s dress did not fit her when her wedding day approached — a dress that apparently cost her more than $12,000.

The bottom of her address was allegedly not the fabric that she initially selected when ordering the custom dress from Kleinfeld. In addition to an incorrect fabric choice, Randi claims in her filed documents that both the top and bottom of the wedding gown were not the correct size. This discrepancy is something that the bride-to-be discovered “just a few months shy of her ceremony.” With her big day quickly approaching, ordering another custom wedding dress was apparently not a feasible option, so she had to downshift her plans to just buying a sample wedding dress off of the rack.

According to TMZ, the Kleinfeld Bridal shop claimed that “they haven’t seen the suit and need time to review it” when they were contacted by the website.

In a May 2016 interview with Brides magazine, Kleinfeld Bridal shop owner Mara Urshel opened up about the shop’s behind-the-scenes operations.

She even shared interesting facts that even some of the biggest Say Yes to the Dress fans did not know. Among the many different topics covered during the interview, Urshel discussed the shop’s quality control process and the value of a well-fitting dress.

“Brides will wear their dress day and night so the gown needs to be properly fitted to your body to ensure you will feel comfortable and confident the entire wedding. The Kleinfeld alteration department has a quality control process in place to ensure the gown is fitted properly and that the beading and bustle are secure.”

Urshel also talked about building and maintaining the shop’s impressive inventory, explaining exactly how the bridal shop manages to keep so many trendy styles and fashions in stock throughout the year.

“In order to be the leader in gown selection, we refresh the stock often and are always on the hunt for new upcoming designers. Kleinfeld travels across the world to various bridal markets through the year; each gown we order arrives from different markets at different times of the year. We make room for new gowns and rotate our stock regularly by holding sample sales four times a year.”

This is not the first time that Say Yes to Dress and the Kleinfeld Bridal shop have had legal documents filed against them by unsatisfied brides. Alexandra Godino filed papers against the bridal shop back in March, asking the judge for an injunction prohibiting a particular episode of Say Yes to the Dress from airing until after her wedding.

Godino claimed that the producers agreed to not air the episode featuring her in her wedding dress until after the couple’s wedding day to prevent the surprise from being spoiled for her husband.

Alexandra’s wedding was not scheduled until May 2016, according to TMZ, but her episode was apparently scheduled to air in late March.

Long before Kleinfeld was a bridal shop featured on a popular TV show encouraging future brides to Say Yes to the Dress, it started out as a fur salon in Brooklyn in 1941. Over time, that fur salon transitioned into a bridal shop that now helps over 17,000 brides each year try to find the best wedding dress to wear on their big day.

