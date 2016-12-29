Joely Fisher ‘Inconsolable’ After Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds Die: ‘Star Wars’ Tributes

Joely Fisher is speaking out and sharing her heartbreak over the deaths of both her half-sister, Carrie Fisher, and Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds. Turning to Twitter, Joely tweeted that she is “inconsolable” in describing the loss of two “magic people,” reported Us Weekly.

“Some of the magic people have left the tribe…for the moment I am inconsolable…”

The daughter of Reynolds’ ex-husband Eddie Fisher and Connie Stevens, Joely responded to the initial news that Debbie had a medical emergency by posting several photos. One picture was with Carrie, Todd Fisher and Reynolds, and the other just with Debbie. Joely’s photos were from the debut of Carrie’s one-woman show Wishful Drinking.

“God speed mama,” wrote Joely for the caption.

A 49-year-old actress known for her television work on Ellen, Joely had also revealed her grief at the death of her half-sister on Twitter.

“Breaking my silence with a broken heart…the Unfathomable loss…the earth is off its axis today,” tweeted Joely. “How dare you take her away from us.”

Joely was not alone in expressing her heartbreak on Twitter. In addition to Joely’s words of grief, the social media platform overflowed with fans and celebrities expressing their grief at the losses, reported Vogue.

William Shatner described Reynolds as “one of the last of Hollywood Royalty, sharing his heartbreak at her death and admitting that he had “hoped that my grieving was done for 2016.”

Debra Messing tweeted that she was “heartsick,” describing the deaths as a “devastating 1,2 punch” and sharing that “she was my ‘mom’ for years & I loved her dearly.” Like many others on Twitter, Messing also described Reynolds as a “legend.”

To Larry King, Debbie was “loving, talented, beautiful, unsinkable.” King expressed his feelings that she was “pure class,” adding that he felt “sorry for anyone who never got a chance to meet her.”

Al Roker revealed that his daughter “asked if it’s possible to die from a broken heart,” tweeting that he thought “Reynold’s knew her daughter needed her,” and so, “God granted her wish.”

Reynolds’ death on Wednesday evening at the age of 84, comes just a day after the loss of her daughter, Carrie. Ms. Fisher herself, in an interview this year, expressed her views on why Debbie was so admired by so many.

“There are very few women from her generation who worked like that, who just kept a career going all her life and raised children and had horrible relationships and lost all her money and got it back again,” reflected Carrie. “I mean, she’s had an amazing life, and she’s someone to admire.”

Following Fisher’s death Tuesday at age 60, her Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill turned to both Twitter and Facebook to express his heartbreak over the loss, reported EW.

“It’s never easy to lose such a vital, irreplaceable member of the family, but this is downright heartbreaking. Carrie was one-of-a-kind who belonged to us all — whether she liked it or not,” wrote Hamill. “She was OUR Princess, damn it, & the actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fiercely independent & ferociously funny, take-charge woman who took our collective breath away.”

Albert Brooks had been a close friend of Fisher’s, and he also turned to Twitter to express his sorrow at her death.

“A brilliantly funny, talented woman. We will miss your humor now more than ever.”

In addition to Mark Hamill, several Star Wars celebrities ranging from actors to directors honored Carrie on social media. Billy Dee Williams, who portrayed Lando Calrissian in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, said that because of her death, “the force is dark today.”

Anthony Daniels, known for playing the droid C-3PO in the Star Wars films, turned to Twitter to reveal that the death of the actress dimmed his joy during the holidays.

“I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree,” he posted on Twitter. “I didn’t. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad.”

The directors of the upcoming Han Solo film, Chris Miller and Phil Lord, both shared pictures of Carrie garbed in costume as Princess Leia.

Lord quoted her memoir, Wishful Drinking.

“Sometimes you can only find Heaven by slowly backing away from Hell.”

