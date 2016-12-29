Debbie Reynolds Died: Heartbreaking Last Words Were For Daughter Carrie Fisher

Classic movie superstar Debbie Reynolds died just one day after daughter Carrie Fisher died of a heart attack. The official records may show that Debbie Reynolds died from a stroke, but few will dispute that the grief-stricken Debbie died from a broken heart. The world has looked on aghast as the list of 2016 celebrity deaths lengthened over this holiday period. Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt died on Christmas Eve, pop star George Michael added to the list of celebrity deaths on Christmas Day.

As recently reported in the Inquisitr 2016 has been a dreadful year for celebrity deaths, and with the loss of Reynolds and Fisher the world has lost two giants of the silver screen.

Reynolds, who was 84-years-old, took to Facebook on Christmas Day to say that Carrie Fisher was doing well. Fisher had been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London. Passengers on her flight had administered CPR until paramedics rushed the Star Wars legend to hospital. Debbie said that Carrie was stable and that she would keep fans up to date with her progress.

“My daughter, Carrie Fisher, is in stable condition in ICU.” “If there is any change, the family will share the information at that time. To all her friends and fans, I thank you all for your prayers and good wishes.”

Tragically, Fisher died just a few hours later. Reynolds made another Facebook post to thank fans for their “thoughts and prayers.”

“Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother”

Carrie Fisher’s cause of death appears to have been heart failure, and it seems that Debbie Reynolds died from a broken heart. Debbie’s son and Carrie’s brother Todd Fisher, revealed that his mother’s dying wish was to be with Carrie.

What Were Debbie Reynolds Last Words?

Todd Fisher told Reuters that Reynolds had been rushed to Cedars-Sinai hospital yesterday after suffering a stroke brought on by the stress of Fisher’s death. Announcing his mother’s death Fisher said “it’s true, she’s with Carrie and we’re all heartbroken.” Fisher revealed that Reynolds had said that she missed Carrie and wanted to be with her, “she left very shortly after that and those were the last words she spoke.”

“She spoke to me this morning and said she missed Carrie. She said, ‘I want to be with Carrie’, and then she was gone.”

As the news of Reynolds’ death broke, numerous people took to social media and wrote that “she died of a broken heart.”

Fisher and Reynolds endured a somewhat fractious relationship. Carrie found it difficult growing up in the spotlight cast by Reynolds fame. Debbie was one of her generations biggest female stars and Carrie found it tough to live her early life on a movie set. Fisher spoke about her contrasting emotions in her 2008 memoir, “Wishful Drinking.”

“When I was little I couldn’t believe my luck, this beautiful, funny, movie star was my mother.” “Walking down the street with her was like being in a parade. In public I had to share her. She belonged to everybody.”

Fisher revealed that she struggled because she was rarely able to have “private time” with Reynolds. By the time that Fisher was making her own name in the movie business, as Princess Leia in Star Wars, she was already struggling with depression and addiction. Carrie Fisher went off the rails in a big way. Drug addiction, numerous love affairs and mental health issues all took their toll on a young star with a tendency to self-destruction.

Reynolds relationship with Fisher was a difficult one, they didn’t speak to each other for over 10-years. Thankfully, Debbie and Carrie managed to repair their relationship and they became virtually inseparable in later years. Reynolds and Fisher represent the highs of two movie generations, both became icons of their age. Too see them die within a day of each other is heartbreaking for their family, friends and everyone who knew them, but if Debbie Reynolds last words are anything to go by, they wouldn’t have had it any other way.

[Featured Image by DP/STAR MAX/IPx/AP]