Donald Trump’s Mini Press Conference: Talks Up Israel, Waffles On Russia?

Donald Trump held a mini press conference outside Mar-a-Lago, one of his resorts in Florida, where he addressed questions regarding Israel and Russia.

Donald Trump addressed concerns over the apparent hacking of the DNC and other Democratic party members by Russia during the conference. It looks like the U.S. President-elect may be waffling on his stance that Russia was not behind the hacking attacks.

Trump previously dismissed assertions by the CIA, FBI, and other intelligence agencies which claim Russia was behind the hacks. According to CNN, “‘I think it’s just another excuse. I don’t believe it,'” Trump said in an interview on ‘Fox News Sunday.'”

Trump appears to have softened his stance on the Russian hacking somewhat, saying in the conference the intelligence community “should do the best they can, figure it all out” reports Business Insider.

Considering how many times Trump has waffled on statements and promises, his final stance on the Russia issue is likely going to change by the time he is able to take any sort of definitive action come January.

Senator Lindsey Graham also claimed Russia hacked his networks, hindering his ability to campaign against Donald Trump.

“I do believe the Russians hacked into the (Democratic National Committee). I do believe they hacked into (John) Podesta’s email account. They hacked into my campaign account,” Graham stated on CNN‘s The Situation Room. “I do believe that all the information released publicly hurt Clinton and didn’t hurt Trump. I don’t think the outcome of the election is in doubt. What we should do is not turn on each other but work as one people to push back on Russia.”

According to Mother Jones, Trump responded to Graham’s claims with “I think that computers have complicated lives very greatly. The whole age of computer has made it where nobody knows exactly what is going on. We have speed, we have a lot of other things, but I’m not sure we have the kind the security we need. But I have not spoken with the senators and I will certainly will be over a period of time.”

The vague responses Trump produced at the news conference are in keeping with many of his sound bites throughout his presidential campaigns and even after the election. The bites continued through the conference when Donald Trump was asked about Israel.

Previously, Trump has been an outspoken supporter of Israel, going head-to-head with President Obama over the United States’ failure to block a United Nations condemnation of that country. Trump has spoken highly of Prime Minister Netanyahu, and vice versa. Both have stressed improved relations between the US and Israel following Trump’s ascent to power in January.

During the press conference, Trump continued supporting Israel, albeit in fairly vague terms. According to Newsmax, “I’m very, very strong on Israel…. If you look at what’s happened, they are up for 20 reprimands and other nations that are horrible places that treat people horribly.” Trump continued with “There is something going on — and I think it is very unfair to Israel.”

Previously on Wednesday, Trump has delivered a pair of Tweets in support of Israel.

We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect. They used to have a great friend in the U.S., but……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2016

not anymore. The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this (U.N.)! Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2016

What will happen once Trump is in office is anyone’s guess, but so far, Donald Trump has remained semi pro-Russia and definitively pro-Israel.

[Featured Image by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images]