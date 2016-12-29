Angelina Jolie Is Reportedly Leaving The Country Amid Brad Pitt Custody Battle?

Angelina Jolie faced rumors of a possible move to London weeks ago, but now, she’s being accused of making secret plans to relocate from Los Angeles to her traditional Cambodian house in the middle of the jungle in Asia.

As her divorce and custody battle with Brad Pitt rages on, the 41-year-old actress is reportedly preparing to escape the ongoing speculation about the end of her marriage and travel to Asia with her kids.

“[Angelina Jolie] can’t take all the talk about her divorce in Hollywood,” a source told Radar Online of the actress’s alleged decision to leave town. “As soon as this divorce is settled she wants to get as far away as possible, and her place in Battembang, Cambodia is about as remote as you can get.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six kids, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8. However, due to the drama of their custody battle, Jolie has been granted temporary full physical custody of the children, and Pitt is limited to monitored visitation.

Since parting ways months ago, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have unloaded their home in New Orleans and put their French estate, Chateau Miraval, up for sale. As fans of the former couple may recall, Angelina Jolie and the actor tied the knot at Chateau Miraval in August 2014 with their children at their sides.

Throughout their marriage, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt spent time at a number of different homes in a number of different counties, but just prior to their split, they were living at their Los Feliz home in Los Angeles with their children.

Although the former couple shares several homes, including a place in New York City, Angelina Jolie’s home in Cambodia is her own.

“It’s the one place that has absolutely nothing to do with Brad,” explained the source. “[Angelina Jolie] bought it two years before they fell in love, so she feels like spending a few months there will help her get clarity on life for the first time in a while.”

Angelina Jolie took her children and left her husband in September and moved to a home in Malibu as she filed documents to end her marriage. In October, an X17 Online report revealed that the actress was living at the home of her friend, Universal executive Ron Meyer. According to the report, the environmentally-friendly home sits on a large lot and features a private staircase to the beach.

In other Angelina Jolie news, the actress is reportedly struggling to keep her children happy as they continue to adjust to life without the regular support of their dad.

“Angelina Jolie has been struggling with keeping the kids happy,” an insider told Hollywood Life last month. “It’s been weeks since the kids moved out of their home and they are getting homesick. The children are sad, miss the huge house they grew up in, and have been complaining to Angelina that they want to go home. The older children are not happy with the situation while the younger kids are having trouble understanding why they can’t just go home.”

The “home” the source was referring to was Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s former marital home in Los Feliz, where Pitt is believed to still be living.

“The Los Feliz home has been where the kids have spent most of their time growing up,” the insider explained. “Brad has built a huge skate ramp for the kids on the property and they all have their own rooms there too. They may have lots of houses but the Los Feliz house has always been home.”

[Featured Image by Jemal Countess/Getty Images]