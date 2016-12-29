Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Topless Christmas Card Sent To Boyfriend Jeff Magid On Instagram, Beach Lover Reach 10 Million Followers

Some may critique Emily Ratajkowski for continuing to post revealing pictures on her Instagram, but she will not back down. The Gone Girl actress took it one step further this Christmas season by posting the topless holiday card she made for her boyfriend and family.

Despite her critics, Emily garners more and more followers everyday. In fact, she just celebrated reaching 10 million followers on Instagram. To let her fans know that she appreciates their support, she posted a rather cute take on her usually sexy pictures.

The 25-year-old actress-model is known for posting risque pictures on her Instagram and has been an avid supporter of all things feminist. She is known for stating that she will not be swayed by others on how she chooses to express herself.

“My response to people saying I post oversexualized images is that it’s my choice and there’s an ownership and empowerment through them. When I take nude photographs, I’m not there for the boys. It’s about owning my sexuality and celebrating it,” she said to Women’s Wear Daily. “And it’s my choice and there has to be room for that in our culture and in our world.”

In that light, the We are Your Friends actress used the full extent of freedom of expression this Christmas to send love to her boyfriend Jeff Magid.

“I took these photos over the course of the year on my phone and a disposable camera in spaces that are important to me,” she said to Vogue. “I’ve always been interested in the power of place and the idea of home and how it affects identity. These are sort of self-portraits in that way. They’re related to a series of collages I started in college around the same themes and aesthetics.”

Check out one of the card collages she made on her Instagram!

“With everything going on in the world this year, my material gifts seemed to stop short at feeling special and full of love, so I decided to do the collages,” she added.

That sure is one way to make a personal card for one’s boyfriend!

Seeing how Emily basically lives in a bikini makes it very easy for her to have lots of pictures of herself topless. She frequents beaches and, when schedule allows, loves to take her equally sexy friends along.

“Models Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid struck a sexy pose on the beach in the Bahamas, where they looked stunning in their two-piece bathing suits,” reports Yahoo! “Ratajkowski shared the sultry picture on her Instagram story on Friday. She and Hadid wear tiny black bikinis as they lounge in the sand and show off their fit bodies and glowing tans. Both ladies have beachy, windswept hair as they soak up the sun in the image, on which Ratajkowski drew a sweet red and white heart.”

Check out Bella and Emily taking Bahamas beach up by storm.

Having a good support system must be crucial for Emily Ratajkowski as she continues to provoke the public. One of her biggest supporters seems to be her boyfriend Jeff Magid, who has been with her through thick(e) and thin. He sure deserves a personalized Christmas card for that!

In reality, Emily and her boyfriend love to take it easy in California, going out for a casual dinner and relaxing at home.

“The model stepped out in West Hollywood, Calif. on Monday night for a dinner out with her boyfriend, Jeff Magid, in what might be her sexiest look yet,” reports In Style Magazine. “The 25-year-old model, whose love of crop tops is well documented, kept her insanely toned abs hidden, this time showing off her cleavage in a plunging black Nookie minidress […] With Ratajkowski frequently flying to N.Y.C. for work, this longtime couple fits in a night of romance at every chance they can get.”

