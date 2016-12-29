Jesse Csincsak And Wife Ann Welcome Third Child, Carter James Is The Newest Member Of ‘The Bachelor’ Family

Another Bachelor baby has been born. Jesse Csincsak and his lovely wife, Ann Lueders, just welcomed their third child, a son, on Tuesday. They named the sweet little boy Carter James after Ann’s father, Brian Carter Lueders, who died just a year ago. This new baby joins his older siblings, five-year-old Noah and two-year-old Charlotte, who are both excited about the newest member of their family.

People had all of the details surrounding the birth of baby Carter and precious photos of the new addition to the Csincsak family as well. He weighed in at 8 lbs., 4 oz. and was 20 in. long. He entered into the world by C-section at 9:44 a.m. in Scottsdale, Arizona. Jesse and Ann are obviously excited about adding another little one to their brood.

The snapshots are adorable. Carter was born with some dark hair and has the Csincsak family’s good looks. Noah and Charlotte adore their little brother as shown in the photos posted. The dad-of-three described how well his older kids have adjusted already to baby Carter.

“Our oldest Noah is such the protector of Carter already. He is gonna be a great big brother, always making sure whoever is holding him is being very gentle with his baby brother! And Charlotte is like a second mother — it’s heartwarming. [She says,] ‘Hi baby! Love you baby! Are you hungry, baby? Maybe he wants some pancakes?’ “

Jesse Csincsak was the last man standing on season four of The Bachelorette. He won the heart of DeAnna Pappas, but that match up didn’t work out in the end. Ann Lueders appeared on Jason Mesnick’s season of The Bachelor. However, her journey to find the man of her dreams on the reality show ended in the first week. But that’s okay because she had her happily ever after in 2010 when she met the handsome Jesse at a Bachelor reunion and they became husband and wife that same year. Now three kids later, they are as happy as ever.

In Touch, who was the first to report the birth of Carter James on December 27, mentioned that this was the third cesarean for Ann. She said how excited she and her husband are about starting the new year off with another child. The reality couple had previously spilled that they wanted to have their kids right away and pretty close to each other. Jesse had joked that they could get all of the messy stuff out of the way first and then buy new things when they get older.

Jesse is obviously a good family man. The former snow boarder loves to take his wife and kids out into the wilderness for some fun in the snow and fresh air. They even have a brood of gorgeous huskies that are an amazing addition to their growing family as well. He is also a huge pro-gun advocate and is not shy about saying it. You can follow the Csincsak family’s adventures on his Instagram as he posts some pretty awesome photos. The 34-year-old dad is the first to say that he leads a pretty blessed life right now.

It’s great to see another Bachelor nation couple that are happy and thriving. Even though Jesse and Ann didn’t meet in front of millions of viewers on the ABC reality show, they are still a huge part of the whole franchise and always will be. Contestants who are looking for love among 25 other men or women who are vying for your attention constantly can take its toll and most couples who may become engaged during the whole process just don’t make it in the end. When any couple from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette hook up, get married, and have a family together, it makes fans very happy.

Congratulations to Jesse and Ann Csincsak on the new addition to their family.

