Nintendo Switch Release Date Games: New ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Game Set In Egypt To Be Released Alongside PS4 And Xbox Versions

The Nintendo Switch is expected to be available to consumers in early 2017, however, that hasn’t stopped many big and small names in the video games industry pledging support for the new console. Ubisoft, an early supporter of Nintendo’s previous home console, the Wii U, is also now expected to announce a brand new title in the Assassin’s Creed series for the Switch. The title, which will be set in Egypt, is expected to be released on Nintendo’s hybrid console alongside versions of the game on Sony’s PlayStation 4 and Microsoft’s Xbox One.

According to Nintendo Life, Ubisoft is expected to drop all exclusivity plans with the release of an upcoming Assassin’s Creed game and instead make the title available on day one to players on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo’s new Switch console. The move will mark a huge shift from Ubisoft, who have previously made titles available exclusively on Sony’s platform from day one, or at the very least provided the PlayStation 4 with exclusive content in contrast to the other platforms. However, that’s all set to change.

Whilst there’s still no official confirmation from either Ubisoft or Sony as to whether the Assassin’s Creed game will be available on the Switch, Ubisoft does have a long history of supporting Nintendo consoles. Despite dwindling sales figures, Ubisoft continued to release games in their Assassin’s Creed series on the Wii U long into its lifespan.

According to WCCF Tech, the speculation was backed up by Laura Kate Dale, who has cemented herself as a prominent name in Nintendo Switch speculation. Dale confirmed the news from her sources within Nintendo, saying “I’ve heard as much on AC release parity, Ubi want day one release. Good luck on your 12 days. Fingers crossed for you.” However, it’s important to remember that a new Assassin’s Creed for the Nintendo Switch is purely speculation until its confirmed by either Ubisoft or Nintendo.

When could that confirmation come? According to VG247, Nintendo announced earlier this month that they’ll be revealing all about the Switch during a special event in January. The event, which will be live-streamed across the globe, takes place on January 13 and could allow Nintendo to announce support from publishers like Ubisoft.

When Nintendo officially unveiled the Switch a few months back, the company also released an exhaustive list of third party developers and publishers that would be supporting their console, including the likes of Ubisoft, EA, Activision and even publishers like Bethesda who have never supported Nintendo consoles in the past. A wealth of third-party support is clearly a testament to Nintendo’s plan to handle the Switch very differently to the Wii U, which was crucially unsuccessful because of a lack of key third party support.

Whilst Nintendo has already provided a glimpse of their new console and how it will work, the Japanese company is still holding back on many of the key details. However, the aforementioned January event is expected to give Nintendo the opportunity give a more detailed rundown of their new console and what it does.

Beyond that, Nintendo is expected to make the Switch available to consumers in the second quarter of 2017, however, is yet to provide an update on the console’s development status. That being said, the Switch’s release date across the globe is expected to be announced alongside those other aforementioned key details during Nintendo’s January Switch event.

