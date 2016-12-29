‘The Voice’ Rumors: Jennifer Lopez Joining Season 13 As Adam Levine & Blake Shelton Quit?

The Voice has had a revolving cast of superstar coaches over the past 11 seasons, and rumors are now swirling that Jennifer Lopez could potentially be adding her name to that list and claiming her place in a revolving red chair.

A new report by Hollywood Life is putting Lopez’s name in the mix as a potential new coach in 2017, claiming that Jennifer “would consider” heading to The Voice as a coach as rumors swirl about who could potentially be joining the series in the Fall.

“Jennifer would be great on The Voice,” the site reported of Lopez, adding that after four years as a judge on American Idol, Jennifer “would be an amazing mentor or judge to the contestants” amid as yet unconfirmed rumors veteran coaches Blake Shelton and Adam Levine may be sitting out Season 13.

The site also pointed out that Lopez already has serious connections to NBC, which has aired the popular singing show since it first debuted in 2010, noting that Jennifer’s popular cop drama Shades of Blue as well as her upcoming dance series World of Dance and the 2017 musical she’s set to star in, Bye Bye Birdie, are all NBC projects.

“[Lopez] would consider working on The Voice if asked since she has a wonderful relationship with NBC,” a source told the site amid the speculation over Jennifer’s potential new gig. “A role for Jennifer on The Voice wouldn’t be surprising at all.”

However, if Jennifer does head to The Voice in 2017, it sounds like she may not stick around on the NBC series for too long as an insider told Hollywood Life that Lopez is actually anticipating the return of the show’s former rival series American Idol, which was canceled after 15 seasons earlier this year.

“Jennifer anticipates that American Idol will return in a few years,” an insider revealed of Lopez’s hopes to head back to her judging chair at the long-running Fox talent search, revealing that Jennifer, who served as a judge on Seasons 10, 13, 14, and 15, “wants to be there for its return.”

While Jennifer Lopez nor NBC have spoken out about rumors suggesting that Jennifer could soon be heading to The Voice, fans have been taking to social media ever since it was announced that American Idol would not be returning to screens in 2017 to throw Lopez’s name into the coaching mix for The Voice, urging Jennifer to take her talents to NBC.

“@JLo so being that American Idol is in its last season, does this mean you’ll come be a coach on The Voice? Please and Thank You!!” Twitter user @Spencer2671 asked Lopez back in January, while others suggested that Jennifer could even serve as a mentor on the series.

“[It] would be so cool to have Jennifer Lopez as your assistant coach next season,” The Voice fan @MaryMechele told then coach Christina Aguilera in March.

But while Jennifer and NBC are both staying tight-lipped regarding The Voice rumors, there has been a whole lot of speculation about exactly what the Season 13 coaching line-up will look like in Fall 2017 after the network announced earlier this year that Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys, and Gwen Stefani will be appearing on Season 12.

NBC has also already confirmed that Miley Cyrus will be back on The Voice next year, sitting out Season 12 to make room for Gwen to return, though sources have been claiming that both Adam and Blake, who have appeared on every single season of the show so far, could potentially quit after Season 12.

Radar Online reported last month, weeks before Jennifer’s name was thrown into The Voice mix, that Levine and Shelton supposedly feel that their run as coaches is coming to an end, claiming that they could leave the show with Gwen and leave three empty seats to fill alongside Miley.

“Both Adam and Blake feel that they have run their course as judges,” a source alleged of Levine and Shelton, meaning that Season 13 of The Voice could have a whole new coaching line-up amid rumors Lopez’s name is now in the mix while Christina Aguilera is also rumored to potentially be heading back to the series.

Would you like to see Jennifer Lopez appear as a coach on The Voice?

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]