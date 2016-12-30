Joint Funeral For ‘Inseparable’ Debbie Reynolds And Carrie Fisher

A joint funeral is being planned for Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher.

The two Hollywood legends could be honored side by side if certain members of the family “have their way.” According to a source that spoke to Hollywood Life, surviving family members have met and are now planning on how best to memorialize the iconic actresses who passed away a day apart.

The source revealed that the family wanted a “private, small ceremony” first and were open to having a bigger memorial service in the future. Todd Fisher, brother to Carrie, made it known that one funeral for both of them “is what they would have wanted,” adding that it would help fulfill his mother’s last wish which was “she wanted to be with Carrie.”

“It’s what we want to do, but we’re still working on the mechanics. I’m going out right now to look at places. We like the idea, if it’s all possible. I think it’s appropriate.”

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will have a joint mother-daughter funeral, Todd Fisher has confirmed to ABC News https://t.co/NGJOBgXzgo pic.twitter.com/DlewaZJAJr — ABC News (@ABC) December 30, 2016

However, the 58-year-old man threw his weight behind Billie Lourd, Fisher’s only daughter, revealing that she would play an important role in deciding the burial arrangements for her mother and would inherit everything her mother left behind.

On Thursday, Todd Fisher visited a memorial park in Los Angeles. It was his first outing ever since the death of his mother who died from a stroke. The 58-year-old man was joined by relatives as it became evident that they would consider a joint funeral for the inseparable mother and daughter. One of those who came brought a red dress suit; it is suspected that Debbie Reynolds would be laid to rest in it. The 24-year-old daughter of Carrie Fisher was not present.

Todd, who is now Reynolds’ only child alive, shared an artist sketch online of the mother and daughter clad in their most iconic costumes while giving a tribute to their everlasting love. He said he was happy to be part of their “beautiful love story” for 58 years and would miss them dearly. Fisher was only 60 when she passed on Tuesday and left no instructions about how she wanted to be buried. Todd made known that his 84-year-old mother did quite the opposite, leaving detailed plans about funeral arrangements and her wish to be buried in a large plot owned by the family.

Todd Fisher visits memorial park to plan 'joint funeral' for mother and sister https://t.co/O9plHUeXx5 — The Goodman Report (@TheaGood) December 30, 2016

“Nobody knew this was coming. My mother has explicit plans about what she wants to do (for herself) but at Carrie’s age she didn’t make plans.”

According to the New York Daily News, there is the likelihood that the Star Wars’ actress would be laid to rest close to the burial plot picked by her mother. Todd Fisher opened up that it was in southern California, but refused to name the cemetery. He thanked everyone for the outpouring of love for his sister revealing that he still had 1,435 emails to read.

Fisher, who played Princess Leia in Star Wars alongside Harrison Ford, died after complications from a heart attack she suffered on a flight from London to Los Angeles, December 24. She was at the UCLA Medical Center hospital for four days before she passed on. Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, suffered a massive stroke the following day. The Tender Trap actress was discussing funeral plans for her daughter at her son’s Beverly Hills home when the tragic incident occurred. The Singin’ In The Rain actress was rushed to the nearby Cedar Sinai hospital where she died hours later.

Todd Fisher said his mother was heartbroken over the death of Carrie the previous day, but that her passing was “very peaceful and quiet.” Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher enjoyed a loving relationship for years before they passed. However, the pair had a topsy-turvy relationship as Carrie rebelled against her charmed upbringing. By the time she was in her 20s, she was not on speaking terms with her mother. They did not talk to each other for over a decade.

Debbie Reynolds and daughter Carrie Fisher had a charming fight over flying coach to the Star Wars set https://t.co/UF363nCJc1 — The Independent (@Independent) December 29, 2016

The How The West Was Won actress described it as “total estrangement,” adding that her daughter simply did not want to be around her. The 60-year-old actress confirmed their unstable relationship, revealing that she was haunted by the herculean legacy of her parents. According to her, the mental health issues and drug addiction that bogged her down made her believe she “did not want to be Debbie Reynolds’ daughter.”

[Featured Image by PD/STAR MAX/AP Images]