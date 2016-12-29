Kourtney Kardashian Is Reportedly Pregnant With Scott Disick’s Fourth Child

Kourtney Kardashian is facing rumors of a pregnancy and according to the latest report, Scott Disick has been named as the potential baby’s father.

According to the new report, Kourtney Kardashian, who has starred alongside her famous family for years in Keeping Up With the Kardashians, reportedly began sleeping with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Scott Disick, in September. However, because she was allegedly also hooking up with model Younes Bendjima, the potential child’s paternity was pulled into question by a prior report.

Although Kourtney Kardashian hasn’t addressed rumors of her possible pregnancy quite yet, she and Scott Disick surfaced together in Aspen, Colorado on December 28 and shortly thereafter, it was alleged that they had discussed plans for a fourth child months ago.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] said the sex was better than it’s ever been,” an insider told In Touch Weekly of Kardashian and Disick on December 28, adding that the on and off couple “discussed trying for another baby.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick traveled to Mexico with their kids, Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, in November and during the trip, claimed the source, “they didn’t use birth control.” However, just weeks later, Kourtney Kardashian was spotted out with Younes.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] has a thing for boy toys, and Younes is just her type. She’s been boasting to pals about his amazing six-pack, telling them she can’t keep her hands off his sexy body. Scott hit the roof when he heard she was hooking up with Younes,” said the In Touch Weekly insider.

As fans will recall, Kourtney Kardashian, 37, was regularly seen with Justin Bieber, 22, for months after splitting from Disick.

Following her summer 2015 breakup from Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber stepped out in Los Angeles and continued to spend time together when they were both in town. Even after Bieber seemingly went public with Hailey Baldwin in late December, he and Kardashian reunited when he celebrated his 22nd birthday.

Months after Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were seen together, the reality star and mother of three was once again linked to her former boyfriend, Scott Disick, who has reportedly began living with her and their kids in Calabasas, California.

“Scott has been staying at Kourtney’s house with her and the kids for the last few weeks,” the insider told Us Weekly in November. “He has really cleaned up his act and been well behaved. Kourtney is always skeptical about how long it will last, but she has been very encouraged to see how much he has been trying.”

At the time, it was noted that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were planning to celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas together as a family.

“They are planning to do everything together over the holidays with the kids and will see what happens. For now, they are taking little steps in the right direction.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have faced rumors of a possible reunion since they split last year, but according to Us Weekly, Kardashian was hesitant to consider a reconciliation with Disick because of his past behavior and struggles with substance abuse.

“Of course he hopes one day she will see the light and come back to him. That’s why he went to rehab. He has tried everything, but it’s Kourtney who won’t go there. I still think it could happen one day, but so far Kourtney has not been willing to go back there,” the source said at the time.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are staying mum about their current relationship status, but in recent weeks, they have continued to spend time together and with their kids, and that will likely remain the case as they co-parent.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]