Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds’ Documentary ‘Bright Lights’ To Air On HBO

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ documentary film Bright Lights is set to air on HBO at a yet-to-be-announced date. The documentary film, which details the unique mother-and-daughter relationship between Fisher and Reynolds, was screened at the New York Film Festival in October and previously in Cannes.

The unexpected deaths of Fisher and Reynolds in the last 48 hours came as a shock to the team who developed and produced the documentary. As previously reported by Mirror, the people behindBright Lights have been left “reeling from shock” after the news of their deaths broke.

Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher has died on Tuesday at the age of 60 due to complications following a heart attack she suffered during a flight from New York to Los Angeles. Her mother, legendary actress and singer Debbie Reynolds, died the next day due to a massive stroke, which many suspect was brought on by her daughter’s death.

Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher is a documentary film that provides footage and material detailing the special bond the mother and daughter developed over six decades under the glare of the Hollywood spotlight.

“It’s a love story,” HBO Documentary Films president Sheila Nevins told Variety Wednesday night not long after Reynolds’ death was announced.

“Carrie wanted to make Bright Lights for Debbie and Debbie wanted to make it for Carrie,” Nevins said.

“If this was a Hollywood script, no one would believe it,” she added while trying to fight back tears. “They just loved each other so much. The bond was just unbreakable.”

Most of the footage shown in the documentary was taken around a year ago, with shots showcasing the bond between mother and daughter, which is nothing short of unique given the singular circumstances of their relationship under Hollywood’s bright lights. Fisher has been pretty straightforward about her recent struggles with mental illness through most of the documentary.

“It’s life with Carrie and Debbie. It’s about both of them trying to stand upright, both having their frailties — age on the one hand and mental illness on the other. It’s a love story about a mother and daughter — they happen to be Carrie and Debbie.”

Nevins said that one of Carrie Fisher’s main goals in the documentary is to document and highlight for the younger generation her mother’s contributions as an entertainer. Debbie Reynolds was best known for being the star of Tammy films and the musical Singin’ in the Rain, among many others.

“She wanted to preserve all of that for her mother,” Nevins said.

Nevins became close friends with Fisher when the two met a few years ago while working together on the HBO adaptation of the Star Wars icon’s Broadway show Wishful Drinking.

The HBO documentary chief last spoke to Fisher by phone last week.

According to Nevins, Fisher had planned on flying from London to New York for the filming of Bright Lights but had later changed her mind and flew to Los Angeles instead to spend the holidays with her mother Reynolds and other family members.

Nevins said that Fisher was in good spirits the last time she saw her in London in June. At the time, the actress was just finishing her latest memoir, “The Princess Diarist,” where she wrote about her experiences during the filming of the first three Star Wars movies. There had been some discussions about the possibility of turning the book into an HBO special, Nevins said.

“Carrie wanted to be well even when her mind didn’t let her be well,” she added. “She was perfectly brilliant.”

Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher has no official premiere date yet. Nevins said that HBO is mulling over the appropriate time to air the documentary on account of Fisher and Reynolds’ tragic deaths.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]