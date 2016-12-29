WWE News: The Top 10 Matches Of 2016

The year 2016 was an eventful one for the WWE with several fantastic matches. Fans were left completely surprised by some unexpected wins at SummerSlam, return of Stone Cold Steve Austin, and fierce battles at other major events. Given the fact that so much has happened over the year, some matches were highly overlooked by fans. In case you missed a few of those, here is the list of top 10 WWE matches of 2016.

10. AJ Styles vs. Roman Reigns — Extreme Rules

AJ Styles has been in the best form of his life in 2016 with some amazing matches. AJ Styles almost won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Payback, and that earned him a rematch at Extreme Rules. The build-up to the match was done very well with Anderson and Gallows and The Usos adding more spice to the story. Roman Reign and AJ Styles had an intense battle with the former coming out as a winner.

9. Kota Ibushi vs. TJ Perkins – Cruiserweight Classic

This was a match which you have to watch. There was not much storyline around the match that one needs to understand. TJ Perkins’ victory was surprising and left fans disappointed, as his victory meant Ibushi vs. Gran Metalik was not happening. But, he gave everything to the match to come out victorious, a fighting spirit that cannot be expressed in words. His victory was a surprising WWE news that left fans completely shocked.

8. Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte — Wrestlemania 32

Wrestlemania 32 was the largest event for WWE, and this fight was one of the best matches to happen that day. Sasha and Charlotte have had several encounters in 2016 including the historic Hell in the Cell, Roadblock, and matches at RAW. Both have given fans moments to rejoice, but the presence of Becky in this Triple Threat match and the intense fight that followed earns the bout, a spot in the Top 10 WWE Matches of 2016.

7. John Cena vs. AJ Styles — SummerSlam

AJ Styles has been the man for WWE having carried SmackDown brand on his back for past several months. It is no surprise that he has more than one match in the top 10. Both Cena and Styles had already faced each other earlier on Monday Night RAW — Money in the Bank, with Cena losing that match, a faceoff was inevitable. This match was all about the extraordinary moves that Cena was pulling out of his arsenal and Styles fighting back every time.

6. The Revival vs. American Alpha — NXT TakeOver

The match was set in Dallas with eccentric atmosphere, and both teams gave in their best match to date. This tag team match was definitely one of the most exciting of the top 10 WWE matches of 2016. Revival with their no frills style did set the arena on fire. The match is better seen than described.

5. Dean Ambrose vs. Triple H

The match was not of importance to many as the outcome was predetermined. Triple H was going to win the match and fight it out with Roman Reigns. The match started as a brawl, but during the match, Ambrose showed that he was a star vying the top-spot. He did win his first title a few months later, and his victory made some interesting WWE news.

4. Fatal 4-Way Intercontinental Championship Match — WWE Extreme Rules

One of the most overlooked matches of 2016 took place between The Miz, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Cesaro for the Intercontinental Championship Match. Well, Miz’s career is a bizarre turn of events, but it looks like he has managed to come out quite well. With former friends in the ring, the fight was going to get messy, and that is what happened, giving Miz a chance to steal the victory.

3. Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens — WWE Battleground

Some fans can watch both Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in any match and WWE did make a good use of their popularity. It is worth noting that Zayn had eliminated Owens from the Royal Rumble back in January. In this match, Zayn won by using a combination of suplexes and two Helluva Kicks in the corner, as reported by The Ringer.

2. Team RAW vs. Team Smackdown — Survivor Series

5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination with superstars such as AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, Braun Strowman, etc. was bound to find a spot in top 10 matches of WWE in 2016. This match had close to an hour of solid wrestling with some eliminations aimed at other matches and some to develop the storyline. It was one of the best Survivor Series Elimination match.

1. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn — NXT Takeover Dallas

Nakamura made his NXT debut and Zayn was his perfect opponent. Both fought as if they have been working the loop for years. Although, it was not a big title match but both gave a career best performance. Nakamura was way better than his performance in Japan, and well, Zayn was at his very best. This was undoubtedly one the best NXT match of all times.

Do you think we have missed out on any match? Share the match you think should be in top 10 WWE matches of 2016 in the comment section below.

[Featured Image via WWE]