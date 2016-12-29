Carrie Fisher’s Dog Gary’s Twitter Account Says His Farewells Via Heartbreaking Tweets

The official Twitter account of Carrie Fisher’s beloved dog Gary has posted numerous tweets to remember his owner following her death on Tuesday.

Gary the Dog, Fisher’s four-year-old French bulldog, has provided the iconic actress and writer the emotional support she needed on account of her bipolar disorder. Since his adoption, Gary has been a constant fixture in Fisher’s life, always appearing with her on the red carpet and even tagging along at her press junkets. Gary the Dog became a star, and was often mentioned in Fisher’s social media feeds. He became so popular that his official Twitter account now has over 64,000 followers.

Gary the Dog’s Twitter account has been known for its witty and occasionally insightful tweets, but since Carrie Fisher’s death on Tuesday, most of the dog’s tweets have been nothing short of heartbreaking, understandably so.

Not long after Fisher’s passing was announced, Gary the Dog posted a tweet to express his grief for his “mom’s” death, as previously reported by Entertainment Weekly.

“Saddest tweets to tweet. Mommy is gone. I love you @carrieffisher,” Gary tweeted.

Saddest tweets to tweet. Mommy is gone. I love you @carrieffisher — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 27, 2016

As if that first tweet wasn’t heart-rending enough, Gary tweeted a photo of himself looking out the window, apparently waiting for Carrie to come back.

“I’ll still be waiting for you…..,” Gary captioned the photo.

I'll still be waiting for you……. pic.twitter.com/ef461OcqKJ — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 27, 2016

He then followed it up by tweeting a photo collage of Carrie Fisher cuddling up with the adorable mutt.

“I was always by your side but best of all you were always by mine. #RIPCarrie” he wrote.

I was always by your side but best of all you were always by mine. #RIPCarrie pic.twitter.com/QgeOYdmmH2 — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 28, 2016

Despite his owner’s tragic passing, Gary has kept his trademark humor intact, reminding Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourde that he likes bacon while tweeting a news article reporting that the Scream Queens star will take custody of him after the Star Wars legend’s death.

Dear Billie, I like a bacon flavor everything. https://t.co/cxeRWQpgBi — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 28, 2016

As previously reported by TMZ, Carrie reportedly requested for her daughter to take custody of Gary in the event of her death.

“If, for some reason, Billie can’t care for Gary for the long haul, the dog will remain in the family,” they wrote. “Billie already has a French bulldog named Tina, that’s best friends with Gary.”

Just when things couldn’t get worse for Gary and Billie Lourd, Fisher’s mother, the legendary actress Debbie Reynolds, died on Wednesday, just a day after her daughter’s death.

“Mommy’s mom is gone now. 🙁 RIP #DebbieReynolds,” Gary wrote, and then remembering Carrie’s biting sense of humor by writing, “If Carrie was here I bet she would make a joke that it was just like her mom to upstage her even in death. #FindingHumorInTragedy.”

Mommy's mom is gone now. 🙁 RIP #DebbieReynolds — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 29, 2016

If Carrie was here I bet she would make a joke that it was just like her mom to upstage her even in death. #FindingHumorInTragedy — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 29, 2016

In 2013, back when Gary the Dog was just a year old, Fisher told the Herald-Tribune, “My mother says Gary is a hooligan. Gary is like my heart. Gary is very devoted to me and that calms me down. He’s anxious when he’s away from me.”

One of the most memorable events Gary the Dog had attended was the Star Wars: The Force Awakens premiere and after-party in London last December.

Gary also made an appearance with Carrie Fisher on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert in November.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

[Featured Image by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images]