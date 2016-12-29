Racist Trump Tapes Could Soon Surface, Comedian Tom Arnold Threatens To Release Footage

Comedian Tom Arnold earlier revealed that he’s in possession of Apprentice outtakes that will put President-elect Donald Trump in an embarrassing predicament. Now, the True Lies actor is promising to release the said tapes that show the billionaire throwing one racist remark after another.

Tom Arnold says he’s got recordings of #Trump using racial slurs and calling son a ‘retard’ https://t.co/kNMFcssbLO pic.twitter.com/WV4Pgb7ZqB — Raw Story (@RawStory) December 19, 2016

He first raised the subject in a recent interview with a Seattle radio station.

“I have the outtakes to The Apprentice where he says every bad thing ever, every offensive, racist thing ever. It was him sitting in that chair saying the N-word, saying the C-word, calling his son a retard, just being so mean to his own children.”

Arnold was given the said clips during the campaign period for the 2016 U.S. Presidential Elections, by a source who worked on the reality TV show itself. However, he was not able to release the material right away due to a confidentiality clause and his belief that Donald Trump would lose to Hillary Clinton, according to The Guardian.

“[When] the people sent it to me, it was funny,” the comedian added. “Hundreds of people have seen these. It was sort of a Christmas video they put together. He wasn’t going to be president of the United States.”

2. Used in our biz 2 prevent piracy. Had a limited time password. When I received no one thought Trump would be Pres. When it became real https://t.co/scvnHY836l — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 26, 2016

According to the actor/comedian, Donald Trump has always been nice to him before he turned into a “bully” who did everything to win the elections.

After mentioning the existence of Apprentice footage, Arnold claimed that he received threats from Donald Trump supporters, particularly members of the Alt-Right movement.

The Alt-Right has been described by many as the new white supremacist movement, which rejects the present notions of conservatism. It supports the Alternative Right, or the extreme form of conservatism, which often resonates deeply with white supremacists.

We must stop normalizing authoritarian Donald Trump + his ilk by talking about them in polite terms like #altright. https://t.co/vQz3Fu0JMm pic.twitter.com/4p1f1opDYN — Lady Clever (@ladycleverblog) December 18, 2016

Trump has allegedly been associating too closely with Alt-Right advocates, as evident in his recent cabinet appointees. Stephen Bannon, the founder of Breitbart news and CEO of the Trump campaign, was named White House chief strategist by the President-elect. Bannon is known to be a huge advocate of white nationalism and neo-Nazism.

Arnold revealed even more reasons why he did not immediately release Apprentice tapes through his official Twitter account, in a series of tweets sent to fellow actor Michael Rapaport. In his posts the day after Christmas, he claims that seven Hollywood big shots are involved. Implicating them could result in the death of their own and other colleagues’ careers, as posted on Jezebel.

13. Will give you the names of the 7 big shots and you can risk your livelihood and confront them too. All will be reviewed soon. Smart https://t.co/scvnHY836l — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 26, 2016

However, the comedian did hint that some “smart Watergate level journalists” are already looking at the tapes and conducting their own investigations. If they do not release the clips after, then Arnold will do it himself “in due time.”

Additionally, while what the Republican President-elect said in the footage is not technically illegal, they remain to be inappropriate and disgusting. He still faces a catch-22 situation even if he chooses to leak the tapes. Is he willing to compromise his livelihood in order to embarrass the incoming president?

TY 4 understanding. I’m with all of you & understand your frustration. The tapes made me sad but what he said isn’t illegal. That’s coming. https://t.co/xtxhAIXoWS — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 26, 2016

“I’m not going to out the little guy but I personally confronted seven powerful Hollywood people who have everything,” he wrote. “They hate me now. Terrible career move but I believe if Russia has something they can blackmail our president with it’s worth the risk to me. Plus I’m a 57-year-old father of one and three yr olds. I want to do all I can so there’s a safe America for them.”

Arnold has also divulged through Mediaite, that the President-elect’s team has threatened to file lawsuits against him should he share the content of the footage.

To date, Donald Trump is still silent about the alleged Apprentice tapes that show him uttering racist remarks. His team has not released any statements or comments about the issue, as well.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]