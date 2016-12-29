Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Sing Carols Super Fast On Family Blog, Ready For ‘Jill And Jessa Counting On’ After Wedding

Jinger Duggar thought that visiting her in-laws over the holidays may entail some polite conversation and some cooking. But she probably didn’t expect to show off her singing skills in their church!

The good thing is that her husband Jeremy Vuolo captured it all on his phone camera and uploaded the evidence to the family blog, showing that he also has what it takes to take the spotlight in Jill and Jessa Counting On.

In the video that Jeremy uploaded on Vuolo family blog, it showcases an organ player at his parents’ church playing ‘Twelve Days of Christmas’ at a tempo that the congregation is having a hard time keeping to the rhythm.

From the video, it looks like his parents have completely given up on even trying to sing along while Jinger is doing her best in enunciating all the twelve days of Christmas to impress her husband.

But they know that Christmas is not about spending time with family or singing carols at the speed of the light. To emphasize their faith, they also posted a little note on their blog to remind their fans where the famous holiday originates from.

“Christian, as you spend time with your friends and family, prepare your Christmas meal, and wrap presents for one another, don’t be blinded and forget the true meaning of Christmas,” Jinger and Jeremy wrote. “We should recognize and offer thanks to our Lord for His gift of salvation. Because of His mercy, He saved us from death and by accepting His gift, He offered us everlasting life.”

They have not just been showing off their musical skills on social media. After coming out from their nesting hibernation, they also have snapped a couple of pictures throughout the holiday season. Compared to other Duggar couples, like Jill and Derick and Jessa and Ben, these two showed that they have a good taste in choosing clothes that flatter them well.

It also looks like that they have taken Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s advice about marriage and life together as a couple to heart. Right around the time of their wedding, the patriarch and the matriarch of the family made a note on their family blog about what it takes to have a long, happy and healthy marriage.

“We encourage all of you guys out there, pursue your wife as if you were dating her, treat her like a queen, humble yourself and ask for forgiveness when offenses come,” Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar wrote on their blog.

“We encourage husbands & wives to read the Bible together,” they continued. “A good, easy place to start is the chapter of Proverbs that corresponds with the day of the month. Pray together and take your family regularly to a good Bible teaching church and watch what God does with you marriage and family!”

So far, Jeremy Vuolo has been keeping to their orders pretty well. For Jinger’s birthday, he wrote a short, but super sweet message on Facebook to show that he only has eyes for her.

“Happy Birthday, my Love,” he wrote. “Next only to our Lord Jesus Christ, you are the joy of my life and the delight of my soul! I love you, Jinger.”

In that short message, he wrote “love” twice so that’s probably enough to pass Jim Bob and Michelle’s test of romantic expression.

Jinger and Jeremy also engage in PDA a lot, to a point which they had to defend their behavior to the public.

“Jinger and I are both very affectionate. It means a lot to have an arm around or something, and that’s how we express our affection,” Jeremy said, according to Us Weekly. “We have a clean conscience as long as it’s not leading us to impurity.”

Do you think Jinger and Jeremy will steal the spotlight on the next season of Jill and Jessa Counting On? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Jeremy Vuolo/Facebook]