Alyssa Milano In Wake Of Debbie Reynolds’ Shock Death: ‘I Totally Get It’

Alyssa Milano has joined the legions of celebrities and public figures who have poured out their sympathies following the shock death of Debbie Reynolds. Just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher unexpectedly passed away, Reynolds herself has died.

Alyssa Milano posted a touching message on Twitter, addressed to Reynolds, telling her that she “totally gets it” and asking that Reynolds to give her late daughter a hug “for all of us.”

Dear Debbie Reynolds, I totally get it. Hug her so tight for all of us. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 29, 2016

Fans reacted positively to the message, with one Twitter user noting that Milano’s message was the best they’ve read.

“Of all the tribute tweets I’ve read tonight…Your tweet was the one that brought me to tears.”

Another Twitter user agreed, noting that Debbie Reynolds was ultimately just “a momma who lost her baby.”

Alyssa Milano who, according to Maxim turned 44-years-old on December 19, has acted in more than 60 television and film projects, in addition to producing six television shows; plus, she’s featured prominently in some popular television series like Mistresses, Spin City, Charmed, Melrose Place, and Who’s The Boss.

Milano is not only a talented actress; she’s an inspirational celebrity who has achieved success despite dealing with dyslexia. The actress entered show business when she was just eight-years-old and has worked very hard to overcome the typical challenges faced by dyslexics.

Milano has played her roles to perfection, even though she has faced constant problems remembering her lines and reviewing her scripts.

The talented actress has also conceptualized a graphic novel titled Hacktivist, written by Jack Lanzing and Colin Kelly. The illustrations for Milano’s novel were drawn by Marcus To, and the publisher is BOOM! Studios.

The plot of her novel is about Nate Graft and Ed Hiccox, white hat hackers and founders of a large social networking site, who must use their cyber security skills to help the Government and the CIA. Nate and Ed are depicted as best friends who are passionate about their dangerous job. Deadline reports that the duo is required to strike a balance between their penchant for information freedom and the rules laid down by the CIA.

Bleeding Cool reports that the CW television network will be converting Hacktivist into a fully-fledged cyberthriller television drama to be produced by Matt Carmon and Chris Ord, the creators of Covert Affairs and the Containment television program.

Apart from films and television programs, Alyssa Milano is also involved in various charity causes. She has been a national ambassador for UNICEF and helped raise $50,000 to assist South African women and children who have developed AIDS.

In 2009, the actress gave up her birthday celebrations and made a donation to fund a project to ensure a clean water supply to Ethiopians. Milano has won many awards from organizations who recognize and appreciate her humanitarian work. In 2004, the John Wayne Cancer Institute awarded the actress the prestigious Spirit of Hollywood Award for her dedication and passion in trying to make a difference.

Alyssa Milano not only cares for those who find it difficult to obtain cancer treatment, but she’s also concerned about one of her co-stars who’s battling cancer. Milano recently extended her support to Shannen Doherty, her co-star in Charmed, who is fighting against breast cancer.

Shannen Doherty Documents Another Round Of Chemotherapy While Showing Love To Her 'Great Team' — Plus Alyssa Milano's Message To Her Former… pic.twitter.com/NfPnyPabWQ — Justin Bieber NY (@JustinBiebrNY) October 5, 2016

Doherty revealed her fight against cancer in 2015 and has been open in sharing details about her treatment with her fans. According to People magazine, Milano announced that she keeps in touch with her former costar on a regular basis to boost her fighting spirit.

“I’ve reached out to her … and I try to continue to reach out to her once a week. I tweeted her and I obviously told her of my concern and how everyone was on her side, and we’re all supporting her.”

Doherty has been very appreciative of Milano’s moral support as the veteran actress puts up a brave fight against the disease by attending chemotherapy sessions and visiting cancer awareness events. People magazine also reported that Alyssa Milano spoke of her friend’s fight against the terrible illness and how she’s been an inspiration to other people.

“It’s such a horrible, horrible, horrible, horrible illness, so to see anyone struggle like that in such a public way is heartwarming and gut-wrenching all at the same time.”

