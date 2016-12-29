Danielle Stislicki Missing: Friends And Family Of Farmington Hills Woman Ask Public To Keep Spreading Word About Her Case

Friends and Family of missing Farmington Hills, Michigan woman, Danielle Stislicki, are pleading with the public to keep the case involving her disappearance in the public spotlight by sharing information about her with everyone they know.

The Facebook page entitled Find Danielle Stislicki is helping do just that by featuring photos, missing person posters, and other information and updates regarding the missing woman.

Danielle Stislicki Update: Police Suspect Missing Farmington Hills Woman Was Crime Victim #finddani https://t.co/Mvphw1OhAa — Cia Young (@ciayoungwriter) December 20, 2016

According to the Farmington Patch, on December 27, a post on the Find Danielle Stislicki Facebook page detailed the efforts made by those searching for the missing woman.

The post notes that to date, the Facebook page has reached approximately 3.2 million people. It also provides a link to a website dedicated to finding Danielle, www.finddani.org, which the post indicates has been seen by more than 20,000 people. Furthermore, celebrities Juliette Lewis and Robert Patrick have assisted in the search via Twitter, the post states, while various corporations, including Dave and Busters have also helped in search efforts by getting the word out about Danielle’s disappearance.

According to Find Danielle Stislicki, the goal of the Facebook page is to inform as many people as possible about Danielle’s case. The recent post states,

“Someone, somewhere will recognize Danielle’s face and will provide the lead needed to bring Dani home. Please, we ask that you continue to publicly share Facebook posts again if you already have; start to publicly share Facebook posts if you haven’t yet; and tweet every celebrity, news organization, and business you can think of… Any and all help is greatly appreciated. Keep the faith! #finddani #LightTheWayForDani.”

Police have released few details regarding Danielle’s case, except to say they believe she was the victim of a crime. This is because, as authorities note, they must keep some information from the public in order to “keep up the integrity of the investigation,” WXYZ Detroit reports.

On Thursday, December 22, the Farmington Hills Police Department and the Oakland County Crime Lab searched a Berkley area home in connection with Danielle’s vanishing. According to WXYZ, the home belongs to a security guard who “works, or worked” at MetLife where Danielle is also employed.

Investigation for missing F.H's woman includes this home in Berkeley. Danielle Stislicki. pic.twitter.com/WD1hvRqWnT — Laura Bonnell (@LBonnellWWJ) December 23, 2016

Police have said they have been collecting evidence at a number of different locations over the past several weeks, noting the “tips they’ve been getting are very valuable,” according to WXYZ.

Danielle Stislicki Missing: New Leads Pursued In Search For Farmington Hills Woman As Reward Tops $126,000 https://t.co/Vti3gt1vRY via Cia… — All Trends IT (@All_Trends_IT) December 17, 2016

Danielle, 28, went missing sometime in the late afternoon of December 2, after leaving her job at MetLife in Southfield. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for the planned dinner, her friend became worried and headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives. When the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment. Danielle also failed to show up for work on Saturday, the following morning.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, which police find “highly suspicious,” reports Click on Detroit.

Authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighing about 123 lbs. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $29,600, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $129,600.

Danielle Stislicki Missing: MetLife Employee’s Friend Fears She Was ‘Too Outgoing,’ Which Could Have Possibly… https://t.co/gxPyiksLC8 — Inquisitr News (@theinquisitr) December 16, 2016

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3 when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a dark gray 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

[Featured Image by Find Danielle Stislicki/Facebook]