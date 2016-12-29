Debbie Reynolds’ Last Words Revealed: Debbie’s Final Thoughts Were About Carrie Fisher, Her Son Shares

Debbie Reynolds spoke her last words about the heartache over losing daughter Carrie Fisher, the son of the late actress revealed on Wednesday.

The 84-year-old Reynolds was still grieving the loss of Fisher on Tuesday when Reynolds suffered what was reported to be a stroke the next day. Reynolds was rushed to the hospital, but died shortly after.

To many fans still reeling from the loss of Carrie Fisher, the death of her mother compounded the tragedy. And Debbie’s son revealed on Wednesday that the loss of Fisher was the last thought in his mothers mind.

In an interview with TMZ, Todd Fisher revealed the last words of Debbie Reynolds before her death.

“I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie,” Debbie said, according to Todd.

Carrie Fisher had died a little more than a day before her mother, three days after Fisher suffered what was described as a massive heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Some medical personnel on board were able to perform CPR and paramedics took Fisher to a hospital after the plane landed, but the medical incident was reportedly too much for her to survive. Fisher remained in an intensive care unit for days before her death, never regaining consciousness.

The stress appeared to be too much for Debbie Reynolds. Todd revealed in another interview that his mother had been distraught since Carrie Fisher’s heart attack.

“She held it together beautifully, obviously, for the last couple of days but she was under a lot of emotion and stress from the loss (of Fisher) and it’s pretty much what triggered this event,” Todd told E! News.

Just hours before her own death, Debbie Reynolds had written a heart-wrenching remembrance to her late daughter.

“Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter,” Reynolds wrote on Facebook. “I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop.”

After the sudden death of Carrie Fisher followed just one day later by the death of her mother, many turned their attention to Carrie’s grief-stricken daughter, Billie Lourd. The Scream Queens actress has been seen as a rising star — her father is noted talent agent Bryan Lourd — but she now has lost two members of Hollywood royalty in her immediate family in just two days.

“Carrie’s daughter is 24 years old. To have to lose the girls, it’s just horrible,” Todd told E! News. “She’s got their genes but you can’t even imagine. I can’t imagine being 24 and having to do this and I’m 59.”

Condolences are now pouring in from across Hollywood both for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. Carrie has been remembered not just for her work on-screen and her iconic role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars series, but also her steadfast advocacy of mental health issues and her candor about her own struggles with addiction and mental illness.

“I never could take alcohol. I always said I was allergic to alcohol, and that’s actually a definition to alcoholism — an allergy of the body and an obsession of the mind,” Fisher told the Herald-Tribune in 2013. “So I didn’t do other kinds of drugs until I was about 20. Then, by the time I was 21 it was LSD. I didn’t love cocaine, but I wanted to feel any way other than the way I did, so I’d do anything.”

As People magazine noted, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds were very close in their final years despite going through some rough patches.

“Reynolds also took it upon herself to heal fractured relationships,” the report noted. “After years of tension with daughter Carrie, the two had a rapprochement, maintaining a close relationship until Reynolds’ death.”

That may make Debbie Reynolds’ last words about Carrie Fisher even more poignant.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]