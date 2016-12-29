Charlie Sheen Tweets ‘Dear God, Trump Next, Please’ After Debbie Reynolds Dies

Shortly after news broke that Debbie Reynolds had been added to 2016’s extensive list of high-profile deaths, Charlie Sheen took to Twitter to make a morbid request to God. Rather than mourn Reynolds or ask his creator to spare his family, friends, or anyone else after a year that has taken Reynolds and her daughter, Carrie Fisher, in addition to Alan Thicke, Prince, David Bowie, and many more, Sheen took a decidedly less solemn route and asked God to consider taking president-elect, Donald Trump, as 2016’s next celebrity casualty.

Dear God; Trump next, please!

Trump next, please!

Trump next, please!

Trump next, please!

Trump next, please!

Trump next, please! ???????? © — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) December 29, 2016

Charlie Sheen very likely intended the tweet as a bit of dark humor, but it’s possible the secret service may not take his words quite so lightly. It’s their job to protect the president-elect from harm, and a celebrity requesting his death, even in the form of a tweet addressed to God, may very well fall on their radar of concern.

Charlie Sheen has expressed his dislike for Donald Trump before. On an episode of The Graham Norton Show that aired in June, Sheen explains how he received a pair of supposedly expensive cufflinks from Trump about five years ago as an early wedding present when they ran into each other at a dinner. Sheen later had a jewelry appraiser at his house who identified the cufflinks, which Trump identified as platinum and diamond Harry Winstons, a cheap pewter and zirconia costume jewelry.

According to CNN, Charlie Sheen in February tweeted a quote from Abraham Lincoln expressing his displeasure at the idea of Trump becoming our next president.

“A farce or comedy is best played; a tragedy is best read at home,” Sheen quoted Lincoln, followed by a plea to the entire country. “America please. WAKE UP!”

Sheen included the hashtag #AnyoneButTrump with that tweet.

Charlie Sheen is certainly no stranger to controversy. You may recall he had a bit of a meltdown in 2011 when he seemed to take over the internet with catch-phrases like “winning” and his supposed “tiger blood.” He later mellowed out and in November of 2015 went public about his HIV diagnosis.

At one point, Charlie Sheen was a vocal member of the 9/11 truther movement. According to TMZ, members of the truther community were upset that Sheen abandoned the movement during his 2011 internet rampage where he bragged about crack use, using the services of prostitutes and his claim of having “tiger blood,” which he explained as the reason he was constantly “winning” at life.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Charlie Sheen has a new movie coming out in January on Crackle called Mad Families, which co-stars Leah Remini, who has also been making headlines lately for her ongoing battle with Scientology. If Sheen is looking to get some publicity ahead of the release of his new movie, a tweet calling for the death of the future president is probably going to draw some attention. It may not be exactly the kind of attention his producers want, but it will definitely have people talking.

Donald Trump is no stranger to Twitter battles with celebrities who attack him, so it will be interesting to see if he responds to Sheen’s provocation. Trump’s supporters are already responding to Sheen’s tweet, and many of them are not happy.

@charliesheen Imagine the outrage if someone tweeted "Obama next, please!" — samechick ???? (@just2groovy) December 29, 2016

Charlie Sheen’s tweet asking God to take “Trump, next please” is probably not going to help to bring together a divided nation. Some people will be outraged, some people will be annoyed, others will agree with him, but many people won’t care because they’ve gotten used to ignoring Charlie Sheen. But if Donald Trump and Charlie Sheen do wind up engaging in a Twitter battle, it certainly does have the potential to be entertaining.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]