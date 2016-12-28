Margot Robbie Fed Her Wedding Guests With Pizza And Coco Pops, Then Tattooed Her Wedding Date On Them

Margot Robbie finished off her massive 2016 by getting married, according to the Telegraph. The 26-year-old actress confirmed the rumors by posting an unambiguous photo of her ring finger.

It’s been a huge year for Margot Robbie. The actress starred in Suicide Squad, hosted Saturday Night Live, graced multiple magazine covers, and even became besties with a hedgehog. So when rumors surfaced that Robbie was planning to get married this year, nobody believed it at first.

But Margot Robbie herself took to Instagram to confirm the big news. The lucky man is British filmmaker Tom Ackerley, and according to reports, the Wolf of Wall Street actress wedded Ackerley at an exclusive ceremony in Byron Bay this past weekend.

Margot Robbie’s Instagram photo confirming the news included the classic “He’s mine!” gesture when a girl shows off her ring finger with a ring, and it looks as if she’s actually giving the middle finger.

In the photo, Margot Robbie, dressed in white, is seen kissing her long-time beau. Several photos from the wedding have surfaced online, shedding some light on the ceremony. An unnamed person, who allegedly attended the wedding, told Australia’s Northern Star that guests at the ceremony were fed with unconventional wedding food: pizza, barbecued food, and even Coco Pops.

Margot Robbie and her new husband got engaged this past summer. The lovebirds met in 2013 on the set of the World War 2 drama Suite Francaise. According to sources, there were about 50 guests in attendance of the secret wedding ceremony.

Margot Robbie looked gorgeous in a cream, off-the-shoulder wedding dress, which was reportedly a gift from her mother. The Suicide Squad actress’ brothers Lachlan and Cameron attended the ceremony, while her sister Anya was reportedly the maid of honor.

Margot Robbie’s brother Cameron was even tagged in an Instagram photo, which was allegedly taken during their wedding party that Sunday night. Cameron, who’s seen in the picture with four of Robbie’s friends, wrote on Instagram, “the joys holiday travels.”

Not only did Margot Robbie host the ultimate casual Australian wedding, but she even reportedly finished it off by tattooing her wedding date on some of her guests.

Elle reported that two now-deleted Instagram posts by one of Robbie’s close friends, Isabella Kerr, showed the actress seemingly tattooing her friends with “XIX” — 19 in roman numerals — as a permanent reminder of her wedding date.

Margot Robbie’s wedding came just days after she was awarded as the Best Actress in an Action Movie at the Critics’ Choice Award for her role as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad. The actress is set to reprise the iconic role in the upcoming spin-off Gotham City Sirens.

The Daily Mail even posted photos of Margot Robbie arriving in Australia wearing a T-shirt that said, “Say ‘I do’ down under,” which some now realize gave everyone a pretty clear idea of what the actress was planning to do during her trip back to her native Australia.

In her interview with Vogue earlier this year, the actress revealed how her romance with Ackerley began in 2013.

Margot Robbie confessed in the interview that she initially feared Ackerley wouldn’t love her back.

“This crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him.'”

And then, Margot Robbie says, it just “happened.” And the actress admits she felt like their relationship makes “so much sense” that “nothing” has ever made more sense before. Ackerley is a British assistant film director, who met the actress on the set of Suite Francaise three years ago.

Ackerley and Margot Robbie began dating months after they met on set. In 2014, the lovebirds even launched their own film company, Lucky Chap Entertainment. Ackerley, who was brought up in the suburb of Guildford, England, is a huge fan of rugby and golf. Robbie’s new husband studied film at Godalming College.

In her interview with Vogue earlier this year, Margot Robbie claimed Ackerley was “the best-looking guy in London.”

