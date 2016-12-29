Secret Nazi UFO Base In Antarctica: NASA Photo Proves Existence, Conspiracy Theorists Contend

There is a secret Nazi UFO base buried beneath the massive ice shelf on the continent of Antarctica, some conspiracy theorists are saying, and the proof can be found in NASA satellite photos and all the recent trips being made by high-ranking officials to the icy polar region, or so they contend. It would appear that recent events have conspired to breathe new life into the modern myth and conspiracy theory of Nazi flying saucer technology and the establishment of an extant underground base operating in Antarctica that just won’t die.

The Daily Mail reported this week that YouTube channel SecureTeam10 posted a video wherein the avid UFO hunters posit the bizarre theory that a decade-old anomaly discovered in NASA photos suggests the existence of UFO bases built by Nazis during World War II. SecureTeam10 contends that scientists, even today, “have no idea or way to discover exactly what is buried deep under this thick ice shelf” and Antarctica is “shrouded in mystery.”

But the UFO hunters suggest that new evidence highlights what could very well be tell-tale signs of the Nazi UFO bases. (It is a commonly held belief in conspiracy theory circles that “foo fighters” and flying saucers seen during World War II were part of the Nazi’s secret weapon development program.) “There is some evidence of this coming to light in recent years,” the narrator comments in the video, “with images purporting to show various entrances built into the side of mountains, with a saucer shape and at a very high altitude. This begs the question: how would you enter these entrances without something that could fly and was the same shape as the hole itself?”

Much of this “evidence” comes from other conspiracy theory and UFO enthusiast YouTube channels, blogs, and websites, where speculative theories are often presented without substantive proof, factual evidence, and/or credible scientific deduction.

Another new addendum to the Nazi UFO base theory that SecureTeam10 makes reference to is U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry’s recent trip to Antarctica, which has been presented as proof of a cover-up or the existence of something of great international importance being kept in the icy region. But, as the Washington Post reported, Kerry’s trip was to highlight the effects of climate change on Antarctica prior to the Marrakech Climate Change Conference in November.

But conspiracy theorists suggest that the U.S. Navy has also been sent to investigate the secret UFO bases.

Part of the new conspiracy theory is founded on the 2006 NASA photos of Antarctica that show a massive anomaly stretching 185 miles wide in a region of the icy continent known as Wilkes Land. But even the scientist who discovered the anomaly, Ralph von Frese, a professor of geological sciences at Ohio State University at the time, said it was the impression made by a gigantic asteroid impact.

“This Wilkes Land impact is much bigger than the impact that killed the dinosaurs,” he said (per the Daily Mail), “and probably would have caused catastrophic damage at the time.”

Since this is only a working theory, though, and has yet to be proven via tests and exploration, conspiracy theory enthusiasts and UFO hunters continue to push their own theories, including those that contend that secret UFO bases hide beneath the vast ice shelf.

The Antarctic Nazi UFO base conspiracy theory itself was debunked by a peer-reviewed paper published in Nature magazine in 2007. Wired reported that an extensive, point-by-point take-down of the conspiracy theory (and its various offshoots) was explored in the 21-page expository which noted, first and foremost, that Nazi Germany sent only a single mission to Antarctica, hoping to establish a viable whaling outpost, and spent just one day there — hardly enough time to construct, let alone maintain, an operational base. Colin Summerhayes of the Scott Polar Research Institute in Cambridge, United Kingdom, and Toronto-based Peter Beeching, the authors of the paper, used documentary evidence and their own first-hand experience of the Antarctic to dissect and debunk the strange and persistence conspiracy theory.

And yet, the Antarctic Nazi UFO base myth continues to thrive, possibly due to the simplistic logic of misguided wishful thinking, the power of suggestion, confirmation bias, and the conspiracy theorist stand-by fallacy that absence of evidence is not evidence of absence. Besides, as the thinking goes, the base (or bases) was secret, so it stands to reason that such a facility (or facilities) would not be extensively documented or catalogued (or perhaps even mentioned), and it has not been proven that there are no Nazi UFO bases underneath the icy wastelands.

