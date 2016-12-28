‘Vikings,’ Season 4 Part 2, Episode 16 Preview: Life Goes On, Ivar Threatens Lagertha, Bjorn Reaches The Mediterranean [Spoilers]

Episode 15 of History’s Vikings Season 4 revealed the fate of its main character, Ragnar Lothbrok. So, how will Episode 16 deal with this?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 16 of Season 4 of History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 15 of Vikings saw Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) die at the hands of King Aelle (Ivan Kaye) after Ragnar insisted King Ecbert (Linus Roache) hand him over to Aelle. For those Vikings fans who know the history of the Vikings, once King Aelle showed up, Ragnar’s fate was, effectively, sealed. Regardless, it was no easy task to watch Ragnar tortured before being thrown into a pit of venomous snakes.

But, how will the show deal with Ragnar’s death in Episode 16 of Vikings?

The synopsis for Episode 16 (entitled “Crossing”) of Vikings Season 4 according to Carter Matt is below.

“Bjorn’s fleet launches a surprise attack, while Lagertha’s quest for power continues in Kattegat.”

This synopsis makes no reference to Ragnar or his son, Ivar (Alex Hogh), who is tasked with taking the news of his father’s death back to Kattegat and his other siblings. However, it does offer up that Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) will be attacking someone. It seems unlikely news will have traveled all the to Bjorn about his father’s death, so it suggests someone else will suffer at the hands of Bjorn in Episode 16 of Vikings. Added to this is the fact the synopsis also mentions Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), indicating Episode 16 may be more about action and less about sorrow over Ragnar’s death, which, as Carter Matt points out, is more fitting for a show about Vikings.

The trailer for Episode 16 of Vikings is below.

The trailer certainly suggests Episode 16 will move Vikings forward as well. Ivar is seen distraught at first, but then approaches Lagertha and challenges her to “single combat.” So, it seems King Ecbert did hold true to his promise in Episodes 15 and 16 of Vikings by allowing Ivar the Boneless to return home to Kattegat. It is also obvious Ivar has heard the news about his mother and that she was killed by Lagertha thanks to the challenge he issues. The question is though, is this the end for Lagertha as well? Lagertha does ask the Seer (John Kavanagh) whether she will be killed by a son of Ragnar Lothbrok. It will be interesting if the Seer chooses this moment to tell Lagertha the devastating news about the death of Ragnar. Only by tuning into Episode 16 of Vikings will reveal the answers.

The trailer for Episode 16 also shows Bjorn Ironside arriving at the Mediterranean. A battle or a raid is shown with Helga (Maude Hirst) and Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) in the fray, indicating this event occurs in the Mediterranean and not elsewhere. What is interesting though, is Floki’s (Gustaf Skarsgard) threat to Harald’s brother, Halfdan the Black (Jasper Pääkkönen).

“If you want to kill these people, you have to kill me first.”

This could indicate that Bjorn and Floki are following in Ragnar’s footsteps of being more gentle to those they are raiding than Vikings such as Finehair and Halfdan who were seen earlier in Season 4 attacking and raping villagers before brutally murdering them. Further on in the Episode 16 trailer for Vikings, Finehair mentions he needs to get rid of the Lothbroks so he can “become the king of all Norway.”

Vikings returns to History Channel with Episode 16 on January 4, Wednesday, at 9 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by History]