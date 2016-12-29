Watch Downton Abbey Marathon Via TV, Streaming Live Online And How To Watch All Six Seasons On Demand [Video]

PBS will say goodbye to 2016 with a Downton Abbey marathon that will feature all six seasons of the popular series. The marathon begins on Dec. 29, at 9 p.m. ET and ends on Sun. Jan. 1 when the new season of Sherlock on Masterpiece premieres at 9 p.m. ET. For fans of the show, the Downton Abbey marathon is a welcome change of pace and return to the beloved show. Those who want to watch the marathon may do so on TV, streaming online through PBS and their cable or satellite television subscription. PBS Anywhere is your go-to source for live streaming PBS TV shows and movies like Downton Abbey. Those with a cable or satellite subscription can watch on mobile devices or online by logging into their selected apps. The full series of Downton Abbey is available for free for Amazon Prime members. Downton Abbey is not available on Hulu or Netflix.

There might not be a better time to binge-watch Downton Abbey than this upcoming holiday weekend. Downton Abbey is PBS’ most popular show and was the reigning Masterpiece show in its history. PBS will air every episode in order, and undoubtedly, many people are going to put their television channels on PBS and won’t change the station until 2017.

Check out these photos from Downton Abbey Season 6.

Many people miss Downton Abbey and were saddened that the series ended. The Downton Abbey marathon will delight fans who want to sit back, relax and indulge in the classic and timeless drama of Downton Abbey. Those who haven’t seen Downton Abbey are likely to get pulled into the world of the Dowager Countess, the Crawleys, and Isobel. It’s another world and everything from the speech, fashion choices and gorgeous sets will lure new fans in. Those new to Downton Abbey can learn about the cast and characters below.

Check out the slideshow featuring photos from the Season 6 Christmas special below.

Downton Abbey first aired in the United Kingdom in 2010 on the ITV network. In Jan. 2011, the series came to America through Masterpiece. The show quickly grew in popularity and many worldwide became enthralled with the show and its plot. Created by actor and writer Julian Fellowes, Downton Abbey currently has an 8.7 IMDB rating.

A historical, period drama set in England, Downton Abbey takes place between 1912 and 1925. The show incorporates historical accounts of real, world events into the series which helps create a sense of realism in the fictional show. The plot focuses on the lives, heartbreak, and drama of the wealthy Crawley family as well as their servants. The show went on to win numerous awards and has attracted an enormous fan base. Many hope that one day a Downton Abbey movie will grace the silver screen, but until then, several PBS specials are in the works and have aired.

As Downton Abbey aired for six seasons, the cast of characters is vast. Here is a list of the main cast of characters for all six seasons.

Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crowley

Jessica Brown Findlay as Lady Sybil Crawley

Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith Crawley

Jim Carter as Charles “Charlie” Carlson

Raquel Cassidy as Phyllis Baxter

Brendan Coyle as John Bates

Tom Cullen as Anthony Foyle

Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Crawley

Kevin Doyle as Joseph Molesley

Siobhan Finneran as Sarah O’Brien

Michael Fox as Andrew “Andy” Parker

Joanne Froggatt as Anna Bates

Matthew Goode as Henry Talbot

Harry Hadden-Paton as Herbert “Bertie” Pelham

Thomas Howes as William Mason

Lily James as Lady Rose MacClare

Rob James-Collier as Thomas Barrow

Allen Leech as Thomas “Tom” Branson

Rose Leslie as Gwen Dawson

Phyllis Logan as Elsie Hughes

Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley

Sophie McShera as Daisy Mason

Matt Milne as Alfred Nugent

Lesley Nicol as Beryl Patmore

Amy Nuttall as Ethyl Parks

Julian Ovenden as Charles Blake

David Robb as Dr. Richard Clarson

Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley

Ed Speleers as James “Jimmy” Kent

Dan Stevens as Matthew Crawley

Cara Theobold as Ivy Stuart

Penelope Wilton as Isobel Crawley

Are you going to watch the Downton Abbey marathon this holiday weekend? Are you going to watch on TV, live streaming or binge-watch with Amazon Prime?

[Featured Image by ©Nick Briggs/Carnival Film and Television Limited 2015 for Masterpiece PBS (used with permission)]