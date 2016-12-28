Jennifer Lopez Sporting Diamond Ring On Engagement Finger, Gift From Drake?

Jennifer Lopez and Drake’s rumored relationship may be hot enough for the “Hot Line Bling” rapper to have already gifted her a pricey diamond ring that she’s sporting on her engagement finger.

In an Instagram photo, the rumored new couple recently posted Hollywood Life reports Lopez is wearing a “massive diamond ring on her engagement finger.”

In the new pics, Lopez affectionately cuddles up to Drake with her eyes closed as they sit on a sofa together, while he wraps his arms around her neck and gleefully stares directly into the camera.

While both posted the photo to their respective platforms, neither captioned it, leaving fans to guess and speculate for themselves about the depth and nature of their newfound coupling.

Reps for the pair have only confirmed that the two are spending together working on new music and have long been friends. Lopez recently canceled a lucrative New Year’s Eve gig in Miami to be free to spend the night in Las Vegas, where the 30-year-old rapper is also slated to be.

Rumors about the two perhaps being more than friends started to buzz earlier this month when Drake attended one of her Vegas shows. Since then, the two have been virtually inseparable with him attending several other Sin City shows.

The two also seemingly took things to the next level by publicly doing the trust fall with one another and sharing an “intimate” dinner party he arranged for the pair at his favorite L.A. restaurant Delilah.

While all early indications are things between the two are blissful, not everyone seems to be thrilled to see them spending so much time together.

Drake’s ex Rihanna recently blasted him as a “jerk” and as the rumors of him and Lopez dating have spread like wildfire she has ceased following the 47-year-old “Jenny From The Block” singer on Instagram.

The “Umbrella” singer and Drake formally ended their brief relationship in October and soon after that the rumors about him and Lopez being an item began to fly.

Meanwhile, Drake and Diddy already have a volatile history that spans years and includes the two once infamously brawling at a Miami nightclub.

“Drake definitely got the s–t kicked out of him,” a source said back in 2014 when the episode took place. “I heard they were taking him to the hospital.”

All the drama is said to have kicked off when Diddy accused Drake of disrespecting him by using music owned by him without proper rights or permission.

Still others claimed things escalated to the point of no return that night when a seemingly drunk and loose Drake made a comment to Diddy’s girlfriend Cassie Ventura that he considered largely inappropriate and highly offensive.

“Diddy had his security walk over to Drake’s table and let them know that Diddy wanted to talk to him outside around 4 a.m.,” a source added of how the altercation began.

It all has many now predicting that Diddy won’t be too pleased to hear the news about his ex and his nemesis now seemingly being joined at the hip.

Besides once dating Combs, Lopez has also been romantically linked to Ben Affleck, Chris Judd, Casper Smart and Marc Anthony, her ex-husband and father of her young, twin children.

After several years of being off and on, she and the 29-year-old Smart ended things earlier this year.

Over the last year, Drake has been romantically linked to tennis star Serena Williams and more recently there were rumors that he and Taylor Swift might be growing close.

His relationship with Rihanna was the second time the two have publicly date

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]