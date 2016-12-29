Where Is Hillary Clinton Now? Still Hiking After Christmas, Is ‘Most Admired’ Woman

Lately, everyone has been wondering where Hillary Clinton is, and the reasons are definitely bipartisan.

For example, knowing the location of Hillary Clinton is needed by her “Pantsuit Nation” of supporters. Nevertheless, there are also many people searching for her in order to prosecute Hillary Clinton — and it might not be the anti-Hillary groups first expected.

As for now, Hillary Clinton is still hiking, but she took time off from her busy cross-country treks to go to church for Christmas Eve at the United Methodist Church of Mount Kisco.

Hillary Clinton said she was “excellent” when asked how she was doing, according to LOHUD, and Pastor Parker Proust stated the following about her brief response at church.

“They don’t like to be the center of attention at the church. They come here to worship like everyone else. They are friends.”

Hillary Clinton also gave her Facebook followers a holiday message before departing for yet another scenic country adventure. Although it is unknown if Hillary Clinton spent the holidays with her family, what is known is that she was spotted around December 28 in New Paltz, New York.

According to Daily Freeman, witnesses say that Hillary Clinton caught their eye at the Mohonk Mountain House, and they also snapped a photo to prove it.

They also noted for anyone that wants to know where Hillary Clinton is that she commonly hangs out in Westchester County where she lives in New York. They also claimed Bill and Hillary Clinton are often seen in nearby Ulster and Dutchess counties.

Interestingly, many comedians enjoy poking fun at Hillary Clinton about her woodland adventures, and Saturday Night Live recently made a sketch about her hiking after she unexpectedly lost to Donald Trump.

Despite the jokes, Hillary Clinton choosing hiking as a stress-relieving activity exemplifies she is interested in going the extra mile to show others how to cope with unexpected loss.

Fortunately, there are others that also feel Hillary Clinton is an excellent role model as well as being all around admirable. For example, in late December, a Gallup Poll named Hillary Clinton as the “Most Admired Woman” of 2016.

There are also many that feel Hillary Clinton has impeccable style, and Vanity Fair gave a nod to her Pantsuit Nation with their 2016 showcase of Hillary’s signature fashion statement.

As the year ends, there is one person close to her that says Hillary Clinton herself did not “know why she ran for office,” but instead considered it her “feminist duty” to run for president of the United States. According to Time, about Hillary Clinton running for office, Vice President Joe Biden said, “I think it was a real burden on her.”

Sadly, although she was defeated by Donald Trump despite having almost 3 million more popular votes than him, CBS News reported that Trump is now doing things he once criticized Hillary Clinton for. In particular, Trump mocked Hillary Clinton for over a year and said she was “crooked, corrupt, and weak.”

Alternatively, the one area that Hillary Clinton benefits from Trump flipping on his pre-election promises is not prosecuting Hillary for her email scandal. About the situation, Trump stated, “She went through a lot. And suffered greatly in many different ways. I’m not looking to hurt them.”

On the other hand, there are some groups that are still waiting to see if Hillary Clinton will be prosecuted. For example, The Hill explains that Hillary Clinton has not yet received an official pardon from President Obama on any charges she might face in the future.

While it may be expected that Hillary Clinton is questioned about the emails situation, what might not be expected is the ire she is drawing from Judicial Watch and Cause of Action.

According to Mother Jones, the original reason for the creation of Judicial Watch and watchdog group Cause of Action was to oust Bill Clinton. Once Bill Clinton was out of office, they focused their attention on Hillary Clinton.

The groups filed a lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and her emails in 2015, but their lawsuit was thrown out of a District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals on December 27 because of the following reason.

“[A] lower court judge erred when he threw out the cases as moot after the State Department received tens of thousands of emails from Clinton and more from the FBI following the criminal investigation it conducted.”

[Featured Image by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images]