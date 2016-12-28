Debbie Reynolds Dead At 84 – Debbie Died Of Stroke One Day After Carrie Fisher’s Death

It seems hard to believe, but according to TMZ, Debbie Reynolds is dead. Debbie died from the results of a stroke. Reynolds died on Wednesday, December 28, only one day after the day her daughter, Carrie Fisher, died. TMZ reports that Debbie’s son, Todd Fisher, reported the news of his mother’s death — fresh on the heels of Carrie’s death. As seen in the above photo, Carrie planted a kiss on Debbie, after Reynolds won the Screen Actors Guild lifetime award. Debbie and Carrie posed together in the press room at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The duo basked in the celebration together at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, January 25, 2015, in Los Angeles.

Now Todd says that Debbie is with Carrie after Debbie died at the age of 84. Reynolds rose to fame in works like Singin’ in the Rain — and was known as America’s sweetheart when she married Eddie Fisher. Debbie eventually became the “Jennifer Aniston” type of wife in a love triangle reminiscent of Brad Pitt, Jennifer and Angelina Jolie — when Eddie and Debbie were divorced in 1959 due to Eddie’s extramarital affair with Elizabeth Taylor. Elizabeth was shunned as a homewrecker by the public, that is, until Taylor herself experienced her own near-death health scare.

Debbie would go on to marry twice — in 1960 and 1984. But Reynolds famously said that she made the wrong choices in choosing men to marry.

On Wednesday, Reynolds lost her life to a stroke, although it hasn’t been determined if stress from Carrie’s death played into the plight of Reynolds’ death. Debbie was taken to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon, at approximately 1 p.m. Todd’s Beverly Hills house was the location from which 911 received a call about the potential stroke suffered by Debbie. Reynolds was busy arranging Carrie’s funeral when the stroke occurred.

Carrie had never regained consciousness from the cardiac arrest events that she suffered on a flight and reportedly in the hospital.

Whereas Debbie was known for Tammy and the Bachelor and her Academy Award-winning role in The Unsinkable Molly Brown, she was also presumed to be just like the mother portrayed in the movie Postcards from the Edge. The movie was an adaptation of Carrie’s book, Postcards from the Edge, which featured a mother who was happy for her daughter’s acting success — but seemed to be the kind of mother who didn’t want her daughter to become more popular than herself. Carrie bemoaned the fact that people assume Carrie’s semi-autobiographical book was a real-life adaptation of her own life — and that everything Meryl Streep’s character did reflected Carrie’s life and Shirley MacLaine’s character (loosely based on Debbie) represented Reynolds. Carrie proclaimed that they didn’t.

Carrie can be seen in the below photo on the right, presenting her mother Debbie with the Screen Actors Guild life achievement award at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. It was the same Shrine Auditorium event on Sunday, January 25, 2015, in Los Angeles, as seen above.

Fisher was only 60 years of age when she died. Debbie reportedly said that she wanted to be with Carrie before her death, with those being the last words of Reynolds on this earth, according to TMZ. Indeed, throughout many photos, the closeness of the mother and daughter can be seen without a word. In plenty of photos, both Debbie and Carrie displayed their affection with one another — with the mother and daughter often seen hugging or laying a head on the other, or planting a kiss on one another.

It is not uncommon to hear about loved ones dying close to one another, therefore, with Debbie losing her life only one day after her beloved daughter Carrie lost her life, the duo just might be reunited once more.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images]