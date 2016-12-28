Dorit Kemsley On Current Status With Erika Girardi And Possibly Turning On Lisa Vanderpump

As the latest The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode aired on Tuesday night, Dorit Kemsley revealed via Twitter where she currently stands with two of her co-stars, Erika Girardi, aka Erika Jayne, and Lisa Vanderpump. Do Dorit and Erika still have tension with one another over “PantyGate,” ie the matter of whether Erika did or did not flash Dorit’s husband, PK, while not wearing underwear? Will viewers actually see Dorit turn her back on her friend Lisa as the season progresses?

Dorit’s tweet regarding Erika may actually surprise a lot of viewers, since the two women have been shown hardly getting along in the latest episodes. According to Dorit, she and Erika are actually fine. In response to one viewer who hoped that Dorit and Erika are now cool with one another since she’s a big fan of Erika’s, Dorit replied that “it’s all good.” Dorit included Erika’s Twitter handle in her response to make sure that she would see it.

Dorit is still maintaining, however, that Erika did flash PK during a pre-party gathering. In response to one viewer who tweeted a photo of Erika sitting with a napkin over her lap during the gathering, Dorit stated that Erika placed the napkin over her crotch area only after already sitting there for 30 minutes. Dorit maintained that her husband is not making up his claim that he saw Erika’s privates.

“Napkin came on after 30 min love. Rewatch the episode. Nobody is making it up. S**t happens.”

When another viewer questioned whether PK really saw anything, Dorit pointed out that co-star Kyle Richards also got a glimpse of Erika’s privates.

Then how did Kyle see it as well? @jponfire28 @erikajayne — Dorit Kemsley (@doritkemsley1) December 28, 2016

Dorit also defended PK against the accusation that he was disrespectful to her by looking at Erika’s privates. Dorit pointed out that it was Erika who announced that she had no underwear on. According to Dorit, there isn’t a man or a woman who wouldn’t look after such a proclamation.

On the latest The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode, Dorit Kemsley told Erika Girardi that her husband saw her privates when she didn’t wear any underwear to Lisa Vanderpump’s pre-party gathering and sat opposite of him. Erika looked shocked and embarrassed when Dorit told her this. Then Dorit gave Erika a pair of panties as a gift, which Erika graciously accepted but didn’t seem too happy about it. In her confessional interview, Erika said that it was weird that PK apparently just kept looking at her privates instead of telling her that she was exposed. Erika also doubted that PK actually saw anything.

Dorit and Erika go head to head on the #RHOBH—our recap: https://t.co/VrRp4d5EDe pic.twitter.com/nvOz0ZQddf — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 28, 2016

In her blog, Dorit maintained that she gave Erika the underwear gift not to purposefully embarrass her but to make light of the situation. Dorit admitted that perhaps she shouldn’t have talked to Lisa Rinna and Eileen Davidson about “PantyGate.”

“I think Erika has a great sense of humor and she wasn’t offended by the underwear gift. She was fun and accepted the gift and played along with the joke. But, I do see now how she felt it was out of line for me to talk with the group about it. Given how openly she had shared she was panty-less, I honestly didn’t think she would care, but you live and learn.”

Dorit now regards “PantyGate” as “just a silly mishap and a bit of fun.”

“Afterwards when Lisa V asked about our no panties conversation at the lunch table, I knew it was time to finish the conversation and move on for good! After all it’s just a silly mishap and a bit of fun.”

Yet Erika doesn’t seem to think it’s all just silly mishap and fun. In her own blog, Erika wrote that it seemed as if Dorit was out to embarrass her.

“Dorit is continuously talking about the ‘pantygate’ situation, and I can’t help but feel like she’s out to start trouble. She’s rubbing her hands together with excitement as she tells Eileen and Lisa R. that she “can’t wait” to bring this topic up to me in front of other people. She tells Kyle, ‘I have to make fun of her.’ You can see how much forethought and energy was put into this and how eager she was to rub my nose in it. This ‘joke’ feels so contrived, like she’s trying to embarrass me.”

Erika also took issue with how Dorit, during her confessional interview, said that Erika served “it up on a platter.” Erika went so far as calling Dorit’s comment “condemning, shaming and insulting.”

“Now that the fun’s over, we’re at drinks talking about panties and PK seeing up my dress again. Dorit insinuating that I served ‘it up on a platter’ feels condemning, shaming and insulting. That could not be further from the truth, and everyone in this group knows that. I’m still getting to know this woman, and this incident is very telling.”

the new season of #RHOBH???? can't come soon enough. I'm ready for Erika Jayne vs Dorit Kemsley! ???????? pic.twitter.com/dRwFLpyzt5 — IsntDaveOne (@IsntDaveOne) November 10, 2016

Perhaps viewers will actually see Dorit and Erika become closer and perhaps be good friends by the end of the season? One thing viewers apparently won’t see is Dorit, who joined the show as Lisa V.’s good friend, turning on Lisa. In response to one viewer who expressed hope that she won’t see Dorit turn on Lisa this season, Dorit confirmed that it didn’t happen. Dorit said that she loves Lisa too much to do such a thing.

When the viewer added that she hated seeing Lisa Vanderpump get so hurt last season, Dorit agreed that it was hard to watch.

A preview for next week’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode shows that viewers will see Dorit Kemsley and Erika Girardi continue to clash a bit. Over lunch with Eileen Davidson and Camille Grammer, Erika shoots back that Dorit has only been 40 for a week when Dorit questions whether it really is hard for women in their 40s to be in the music industry. Then, in her confessional interview, Dorit questions the seriousness of Erika’s music career and said that perhaps it’s a hobby.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Daily Mail]