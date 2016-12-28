‘Dance Moms’ Season 7 Episode 6: Who’ll Get Eliminated?

Dance Moms Season 7 Episode 6 is going to air soon. But, the curiosity related to the show has already reached its peak. Fans are eager to know about the details of the next episode. There are some others who won’t mind knowing about a spoiler or two, which eventually increases the interest in the show. Here are some of the major details (and some spoilers) of the next episode.

No Clowning Around

the next episode is called “No Clowning Around.” Abby Lee Miller is preparing her girls for the nationals. The ALDC team is going to perform a show-stopping number which is both timely and creepy. Brynn Rumfallo is going to lead the group which will perform on the theme of killer clown sightings. This performance is dedicated to the recent news related to killer clowns. Brynn’s costume looks similar to what she wore in “The Odd Couple.”

Until recently, creepy clowns scared people with their alleged intention to kill random people. People in the costume and makeup of evil clowns stood near schools and forests. It all started when a 9-year-old boy from South Carolina told his mother about two evil clowns trying to lure him into the forest. Around 20 countries reported to have spotted people dressed as evil clowns.

The performance is, however, special for more reasons than just being timely. Nia Sioux is going to get her first solo. It is not going to be easy for her, as she has to compete against Camryn Bridges. But, many believe it will be Camryn who will get eliminated in Dance Moms Season 7 Episode 6. Abby tries to motivate the newcomer who looks disappointed in the promo. Camryn’s mother also seems to be worried that this might be the end of the road for her daughter, if she fails to perform well against Sioux.

Another performer who will get a chance to go solo in the episode is Maesi Caes. In spite of failing miserably in the hip-hop choreography section in Episode 5, the newcomer gets another chance. Abby gives her another chance to “redeem” herself.

Dance Moms Season 7 Episode 6 Spoilers

The International Business Times reports that the ALDC is going to secure the first position in the teen division, thanks to its performance at the Dream Dance Challenge in Panorama City. It is also reported that Sioux will win big against Camryn. She will score high with “How to Get Away With Murder.” Camryn’s jazz routine “Endangered Species” will come second, and Maesi too will fail with her jazz number “It’s Britney, Baby.”

More Eliminations

The Junior Elite team now consists of four members: Nia Frazier, Brynn Rumfallo, Kendall Vertes and Kalani Hilliker. There are rumors that one of these may soon be asked to leave the show. Recent updates suggest that Abby Lee Miller is quite fond of Hilliker. In fact, Hilliker is her favorite since Maddie Ziegler’s exit from the show.

Kira Girard, Hilliker’s mother, does not find anything unfair about it. According to her, her daughter is finally getting the kind of attention she deserves. Dance Moms Season 7 Episode 6 may further prove the point.

Miller earlier decided to keep Lilliana Ketchman and Elliana Walmsley, two of the youngest dancers in the show. Rumors say that there will be new members soon in the Mini Elite team. Miller wants capable dancers only to form a strong team.

Ketchman was asked to stay off the routine, as Miller clearly stated her intentions. The team has lost its winning streak. There are two options. Miller may have new dancers or wait until the team gets its luck back.

Dance Moms Season 7 Episode 6 airs at 9 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

