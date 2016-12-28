Brad Pitt Reportedly Enjoyed A ‘Cordial’ Visit With His Kids On Christmas

Brad Pitt reportedly saw his children over the Christmas holiday, despite his ongoing divorce drama and custody battle with Angelina Jolie.

Although the 53-year-old actor was reportedly restricted from spending time with Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8, on Thanksgiving, he was allegedly able to spend time with the brood on Christmas and enjoyed what was described as a “cordial,” but monitored visit.

“[Brad Pitt] did see the kids at some point for a holiday gift exchange,” an insider told Us Weekly on December 28.

While Brad Pitt has remained silent in regard to his holiday festivities, a second source claimed it was Angelina Jolie, 41, who arranged for the holiday meet-up to take place. That said, the children’s therapist, who supervises all of Pitt’s visits with the kids, was present during the get-together.

“[Brad Pitt] gave them presents and it was cordial,” the insider said.

Brad Pitt’s visit with his kids comes just days after he accused Jolie of putting their children’s privacy at risk by making their ongoing divorce proceedings public. As Us Weekly revealed to readers, Brad Pitt slammed Jolie for having “no self-regulating mechanism” and requested their court documents be sealed. Pitt also stated that Jolie was failing to take their “children’s best interest” into consideration.

On September 20, one day after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, TMZ shared details from her filing, revealing that the actress had requested she be granted full physical custody of their kids. According to the report, the trigger for the former couple’s divorce was a dispute over their kids, as well as Pitt’s rumored substance abuse and anger.

“Angelina’s decision to file has to do with the way [Brad Pitt] was parenting the children… she was extremely upset with his methods,” TMZ explained to readers at the time.

“Angelina became ‘fed up’ with Brad’s consumption of weed and possibly alcohol, and mixed with what she believes is ‘an anger problem’… felt it became dangerous for the children.”

In a statement to the outlet, the actress’ entertainment attorney, Robert Offer, said she made the decision to end her marriage “for the health of the family.”

Shortly after Brad Pitt’s split was confirmed, the actor was accused of being abusive towards his oldest child, adopted son Maddox, on their family’s private plane.

As Us Weekly revealed to readers, Brad Pitt was accused of child abuse after a reported incident in September, but after the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services investigated the alleged dispute for several weeks, the case was closed and no charges against Pitt were filed. The FBI also closed a case against Brad Pitt.

While Brad Pitt has been cleared of all child abuse allegations, the actor continues to be restricted to spending time with his kids on a limited basis — and with a monitor present. In addition, he reportedly submits to voluntary drug and alcohol tests at least four times each month.

As Brad Pitt continues to be locked in a bitter battle over the custody of his kids with Jolie, he has seen his children just a handful of times and is currently abiding by a temporary custody agreement.

“We can confirm that childcare professionals have encouraged a legal agreement accepted and signed by both sides over a week ago,” a representative for Jolie revealed to E! News last month.

“In accordance with this agreement, the six children will stay in their mother’s custody, and the children will continue therapeutic visits with their father. This has been determined by childcare professionals to be in the children’s best interest.”

